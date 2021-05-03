West Bengal
Delhi University SOL Exam Registration Last Date On May 3: See How To Apply For DU SOL

Delhi University SOL exam registration last date has been extended, keeping in mind the COVID situation across the country. Read on for more details on DU SOL.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
delhi university

Image Source: Shutterstock 


The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will be closing down the application registration of candidates to the undergraduate (UG) university exams today on May 3, 2021. Interested candidates of the DU SOL who are due to appear for the online exams can apply for registration on the official website. Read on to know more details about the Delhi University admission SOL exam and how to apply for it. 

Delhi University SOL Exam Registration Last Date on May 3 

The Delhi University has extended the last date of registration for DU SOL exam registration to May 3, 2021. Today is the last chance for applicants to apply for the exams. Earlier, the last date for registration was set at April 30, 2021. You can take a look at the official DU SOL notification here. For the convenience of our readers, we have given a message from the notification down below. 

This is submitted that the Last Date of submission of Examination Forms for the Annual Examination 2020-2021 is already fixed as 30th April, 2021 for all UG Courses i.e. B.A. (H) Political Science, B.A. (H) English, B.Com (H), B.Com & B.A. (Programme) Part I, II & III. The Examinations of the same are scheduled from 15.05.2021 as per Date-Sheets declared by the University of Delhi. But, it seems that hundreds of students may miss the chance to to submit their respective Examination Forms 2020-2021 along with requisite fee by 30.04.2021 under the aggravating conditions of the Pandemic COVID-19 for one or the other reason. In view of the above and bearing the best interest of the students in mind, it is proposed that the SOL may extend the Last Date of submission of Annual Examination Forms 2020-2021 for all above referred courses from 30.04.2021 to 03.05.2021 (without Late Fee) with the kind approval of the Competent Authority, SOL. If assented to the above proposal of extending the Last Date from 30.04.2021 to 03.05.2021 (without Late Fee), the In-charge, Computer Section may please be requested to do the needful in this regard MOST URGENTLY please.

How to Apply for DU SOL Registration? 

  • Visit the DU SOL website at - sol.du.ac.in
  • Login with your registered roll no. If you haven't registered yet, you will have to register to apply for DU SOL. 
  • Navigate to the DU SOL Application Window
  • Fill in the required details and upload relevant documents. 
  • Pay the online fees and download the receipt and exam form.

Image Source: Shutterstock

First Published:
