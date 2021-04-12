Delhi University Suspends Offline Classes, Issues Guidelines For Students, Teachers, Staff

Delhi University on Monday released important guidelines for students and faculty members in view of COVID-19 pandemic. In the latest notice, DU has announced to suspend all offline classes and asked the teachers to conduct online classes only, for undergraduate and postgraduate students. However, the research scholars can continue their academic works with the consent of the respective supervisor and head of the department.

Offline classes suspended in DU

Final year students of UG and PG programmes in small batches can visit their respective college/centers / libraries/ departments / laboratory etc as per direction of their principal, department head in line with UGC guidelines/ SOPs dated November 5, 2020. While all students are advised not to step out unless it is very necessary, DU has asked the group-A officers and in-charge to attend their offices adhering to the guidelines.

Staggered working hours, 50% attendance of staff at DU

Staggered working hours and 50% staff shall be allowed to attend the office on working days and the remaining staff will work from home. A roster will be prepared accordingly by the section officer/ in-charge. DU has also asked the teachers and staff to apply for leave if they cannot attend the institution as per the roster.

