Delhi University Suspends Online Classes Till May 16 Due To COVID-19

In view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the University of Delhi has suspended online classes till May 16. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the official website of Delhi University, The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 4.

In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till 16th May 2021 in the Departments and Colleges of the University, reads the official notice.

Click here to read the official notice issued by Delhi University

Earlier on April 12, Delhi University had announced to suspend all offline classes and asked the teachers to conduct online classes only, for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Now the online classes have also been suspended due to the pandemic. DU has already postponed the UG, PG final year exams till June.

DU final year exams postponed

The decision to postpone the DU final year exams was taken after a meeting that was held on Saturday with all the heads of departments and deans to discuss the exam issue. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor of the university. As per varsity officials, the final exams will be held in online mode. The decision for other batches will also be taken in the due course of time.

COVID cases in Delhi

The national capital, Delhi has been one of the most affected cities in terms of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Delhi recorded over 18000 fresh Coronavirus cases and 448 deaths. The total number of cases in the city has gone up to 1,212,989 and the death toll has risen to 17,414. According to the state health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 29.56 percent. As many as 20,293 patients have recovered from the virus during the period and the number of containment zones in the city rose to 44,052 from 42,098 on Sunday.