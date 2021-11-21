Delhi University To Begin Classes For First-semester Undergraduate Students Tomorrow

Delhi University will begin classes for the fresh batch of Undergraduate Classes on Monday, November 22, 2021. Whereas, for postgraduate students, classes will commence on December 1, 2021. This is as per the 2021-22 academic calendar released by Delhi University earlier this month. The calendar reads that the first semester exams for UG students will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2022. The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be from March 11 to March 20, 2022.

Schedule highlights

Second-semester classes are scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021

Final exams will be held between August 5 and August 22, 2022

The next academic session for the Under Graduate students will begin on August 26, 2022

For PG students, first semester exams will be held between March 30 and April 12, 2022

The preparatory break and practical exams will be between March 20 and March 29, 2022.

Classes for the second semester will begin on April 16, 2021

Semester 2 final exams are scheduled for August 21 and August 25, 2022

Currently, the Delhi university 2021-22 admission process is going on. Till now 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses. DU PG admission 2021 first merit list was released on November 17 and the admission facility begins today. DU will also release two more merit lists for postgraduate admission.

DU PG Merit List 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.

After being redirected to another page, click on the link which reads 'DU PG Merit List 2021'.

Check and download the admission merit list

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here's how to apply for Delhi University admission

Candidates must go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in and select the course and upload the required documents

The document will be verified in the next step. Once approved, pay the admission fee to proceed.

Now, click on "Submit" button and download the application form and take a printout for further reference.

Image: PTI