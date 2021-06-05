Delhi University To Conduct Exams Online For Final Year Students From June 7

In view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the University of Delhi on Saturday announced that it would hold exams online for final year students starting 7 June despite opposition on grounds of poor internet connection. The University said that it would allow scripts to be submitted even after the specified time period so that the students do not suffer in case of poor internet connection.

"In case of poor internet connectivity/any unforeseen technical glitches etc., the students are advised to submit his/her script beyond the specified time period (3 hours for writing the exam + 1 hour for downloading and uploading the script), students can submit the scripts on the online portal with documentary evidence for which 60 min additional time will be given," the notification issued by the University read.

It further added, "If the problem persists students can submit the scripts by email to the college (the maximum time limit for email submission is 30 minutes). All such cases (email submission and delayed submission after 3 + 1 hour) will be examined by the Review Committee, and these answer sheets shall be evaluated based on the decision of the Review. Students may note that all such delayed submission (beyond 3+1 hr) may cause a delay in the declaration of result".

It is pertinent to mention here that the final year exams of the University are usually held in May but were postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Last year, the exams were held in OBE mode as well.

DUSU requests colleges to clear pending results

Earlier in the day, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) requested as many as 70 DU colleges to clear pending results and give multiple chances to students to submit assignments for ABE exams. "The results of many subjects of pending semesters are yet to be declared. We request you to kindly direct teachers to clear the pending papers as soon as possible," it said in the statement.

It added that students of intermediary years giving their assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments. It also requested the colleges to reconduct practicals "without evaluation".

(Credit-PTI)