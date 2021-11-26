Delhi University To Release PG Merit List Today; Here's How And Where To Check

Delhi University is scheduled to release the 2nd Merit List for Post Graduate admissions on Friday, 26 November 2021. Once it is released, students will be able to check the same on official websites. The list of websites on which it will be uploaded has been mentioned below.
Around 1.8 lakh students have applied for admissions to various PG courses offered by Delhi University. Candidates should note that the admission process will be provisional and will be confirmed subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria. The official schedule released by Delhi University mentions that the admissions against the 2nd Merit List will begin today. Candidates can check important dates and a list of websites here.
DU PG Merit List: List of websites to check
- du.ac.in
- admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG Admissions: Important Dates
- The second PG merit list will be out on 26 November 2021 (today)
- The admissions against the second merit list will begin on 26 November 2021
- The deadline to take admissions under the 2nd DU PG Merit list is 1 December 2021
DU PG Merit List 2021: Here's how to check PG 2nd merit list
- Students will have to go to any of the official websites of Delhi University mentioned above
- On the homepage, candidates should click on the tab that reads, 'Admission 2021' and then click on 'DU PG Admission 2021'
- Post clicking on it, the second merit list will be displayed on the screen
- Candidates should download and print a copy of the same for future references
DU PG Admission 2021: Essential documents for admission
- UG mark sheet and certificates
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheet and provisional certificate
- Category (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/CW/KM) certificate for reserved categories only
- EWS candidates need to provide a certificate of proof of their income status.
- Two passport size photographs
Steps to apply for Delhi University admission
- Candidates must go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in, select the course and upload the required documents
- Post uploading the documents and filling the application form candidates will have to wait till documents are approved
- Once approved, candidates should pay the admission fee and click on submit
- Candidates should download the application form and take a printout for further reference.
In order to take admissions under the DU PG second merit list, students should keep their documents ready. The documents will be verified before final admission. Candidates can keep a check on the official website for being updated about DU PG Merit List 2021.