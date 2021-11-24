Delhi University To Release Phase 2 DU Special Drive Cut-off List Today

DU UG Admissions 2021: Delhi University is scheduled to release the DU Cut Off 2021 list for Phase 2 special drive UG admission on November 24, 2021. Along with DU UG Cutoff that is to be out on Wednesday at 1 pm, DU will also declare vacant seats on its respective affiliated college's websites. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated about DU Cutoff special drive.

After the release of cut off list, the next step is the application process. Eligible students will be able to apply against special drive on November 25 and November 26, 2021. The merit list against Special Drive DU Cut Off 2021 will be uploaded on the colleges' website on November 27, 2021. In the next step, students with allotted seats will have to pay the fee to complete the admission process. It should be done between November 27 and November 30, 2021 (5 pm). The steps to take admission against the special drive admission process has been shared below.

Before this, Delhi University had announced a cut-off under a special drive on November 13. The university had not shared the admission data for the list. Till the fifth cut-off, 74,667 students had secured admission. The colleges will release a merit list and approve candidates on the basis of vacant seats.

"There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including Special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive - II, which means candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.

DU Admissions 2021: How to download Phase 2 DU special drive cut off list

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Delhi University, DU at du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Admission 2021' section for undergraduate (UG) courses

After being redirected to another page, candidates should click on 'Phase DU Special Drive Cut Off 2021' under the UG admission section. (To be noted that the link will be activated at 1 pm)

Candidates should check and download consolidated streamwise cut off lists for the Arts & Commerce, Science, and B.A. programme

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the cut off list for reference during admission