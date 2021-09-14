Delhi University To Reopen From Sept 15: Check Out DU Reopening Guidelines For Students

With the decline in COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi University has announced the reopening of the DU campus. Delhi University will reopen tomorrow, September 15, 2021. The students coming to the campus will have to follow COVID-appropriate measures. It must be noted that attendance during these classes will not be compulsory and students can also stay at home and continue their studies. All the information related to DU reopening is here.

It must be noted that the college will function in a phased manner while online studies will continue for students. Thus, this time the syllabus will be completed in both offline and online modes. After a long time, there will be a resumption of physical classes, but the students attending the classes will have to follow certain rules issued by the state government. According to the Standard Operation Procedure issued by the government for universities, it clearly states that any individual feeling sick must immediately self-monitor and report the illness to the authorities. The use of the Arogya Setu App wherever convenient, regular hand washing, and maintaining a six-foot social distance should be strictly followed.

Delhi University reopening | DU reopening guidelines for students and teachers

As per the SOPs, both teaching and non-teaching members must inoculate themselves with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students who will be visiting the college campus must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hostel residents should have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Theory classes for both undergraduate and postgraduate students will be held online for now.

Students can visit the college library only during scheduled slots.

Final year UG and PG course students will be able to attend practical and library classes from September 15.

The classes will resume at 50% capacity, until further notice.

The experiments and practicals that are important for the upcoming examinations will be conducted by DU.

Coming to college is optional for students, as they can also stay at home and study, and attendance for these classes is not compulsory.

The same routine will be shared by an Evening College and Morning College.

Other colleges and institutes

As DU resumes offline classes for the students, Jawaharlal Nehru University has also reopened the classes for the student, while there are many colleges that are still deciding on resuming the college campus. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi have already reopened classes for standard 9 to 12 with several COVID rules. As COVID cases in India are declining, slowly the education system is getting back to normalcy, and if the cases continue to decline, by the end of the year almost every institution and organization will start functioning like before.

IMAGE: PTI