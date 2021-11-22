Delhi University UG First-semester Classes Begins Today; Check UG Schedule Here

DU Reopening update: Delhi University is all set to commence classes for the fresh batch of Undergraduate Classes on Monday, November 22, 2021. As per the 2021-22 academic calendar released by the University, Delhi University UG classes will be conducted from today whereas, for postgraduate students, classes will commence on December 1, 2021.

The calendar released also has information about the first semester exams for UG students. As per the schedule that is available on the official website, the first-semester exam will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2022. The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be for 9 days between March 11 and March 20, 2022.

Students should know that DU will resume classes through online mode only. However, the decision to reopen on 100% capacity would be taken post-approval from Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College for Women, and a few other colleges will hold an orientation on Monday. As per the notice released on orientation, it would be conducted online, and classes for these colleges would also be held through virtual mode.

Delhi University UG schedule highlights

Second-semester classes are scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021

Final exams will be held between August 5 and August 22, 2022

The next academic session for the Under Graduate students will begin on August 26, 2022

For PG students, first semester exams will be held between March 30 and April 12, 2022

The preparatory break and practical exams will be between March 20 and March 29, 2022.

Classes for the PG second semester will begin on April 16, 2021

Semester 2 final exams for PG students will be conducted between August 21 and August 25, 2022

Here is the direct link to check the academic calendar

As of now, 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses. For admission in Postgraduate courses, first merit list was released on November 17 and the admission facility has been started on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Apart from this, DU will also release two more merit lists for postgraduate admission. Those who have not downloaded the merit list till now can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.

DU PG Merit List 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.

Candidates will be redirected to another page, where they will have to click on the link which reads 'DU PG Merit List 2021'.

Check and download the admission merit list

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Steps to apply for Delhi University admission