Delhi University UG First-semester Classes Begins Today; Check UG Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
DU Reopening update: Delhi University is all set to commence classes for the fresh batch of Undergraduate Classes on Monday, November 22, 2021. As per the 2021-22 academic calendar released by the University, Delhi University UG classes will be conducted from today whereas, for postgraduate students, classes will commence on December 1, 2021.
The calendar released also has information about the first semester exams for UG students. As per the schedule that is available on the official website, the first-semester exam will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2022. The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be for 9 days between March 11 and March 20, 2022.
Students should know that DU will resume classes through online mode only. However, the decision to reopen on 100% capacity would be taken post-approval from Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College for Women, and a few other colleges will hold an orientation on Monday. As per the notice released on orientation, it would be conducted online, and classes for these colleges would also be held through virtual mode.
As of now, 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses. For admission in Postgraduate courses, first merit list was released on November 17 and the admission facility has been started on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Apart from this, DU will also release two more merit lists for postgraduate admission. Those who have not downloaded the merit list till now can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.