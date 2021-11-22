Last Updated:

Delhi University UG First-semester Classes Begins Today; Check UG Schedule Here

Delhi University is all set to begin the UG classes on Monday as per schedule. UG students can check details & list of important dates for UG courses here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Delhi University

Image: PTI


DU Reopening update: Delhi University is all set to commence classes for the fresh batch of Undergraduate Classes on Monday, November 22, 2021. As per the 2021-22 academic calendar released by the University, Delhi University UG classes will be conducted from today whereas, for postgraduate students, classes will commence on December 1, 2021.

The calendar released also has information about the first semester exams for UG students. As per the schedule that is available on the official website, the first-semester exam will be conducted between March 21 and April 4, 2022. The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be for 9 days between March 11 and March 20, 2022.

Students should know that DU will resume classes through online mode only. However, the decision to reopen on 100% capacity would be taken post-approval from Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA. Shri Ram College of Commerce, Indraprastha College for Women, and a few other colleges will hold an orientation on Monday. As per the notice released on orientation, it would be conducted online, and classes for these colleges would also be held through virtual mode. 

Delhi University UG schedule highlights

  • Second-semester classes are scheduled to begin on April 7, 2021
  • Final exams will be held between August 5 and August 22, 2022
  • The next academic session for the Under Graduate students will begin on August 26, 2022
  • For PG students, first semester exams will be held between March 30 and April 12, 2022
  • The preparatory break and practical exams will be between March 20 and March 29, 2022.
  • Classes for the PG second semester will begin on April 16, 2021
  • Semester 2 final exams for PG students will be conducted between August 21 and August 25, 2022

Here is the direct link to check the academic calendar

As of now, 68,000 students have taken admission to undergraduate courses. For admission in Postgraduate courses, first merit list was released on November 17 and the admission facility has been started on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Apart from this, DU will also release two more merit lists for postgraduate admission. Those who have not downloaded the merit list till now can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.

DU PG Merit List 2021: Here's how to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Admission 2021’ portal and select ‘DU PG Admission 2021’.
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page, where they will have to click on the link which reads 'DU PG Merit List 2021'. 
  • Check and download the admission merit list
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Steps to apply for Delhi University admission

  • Eligible candidates must go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in and select the course and upload the required documents
  • The document will be verified in the next step. Once approved, pay the admission fee to proceed.
  • Now, click on "Submit" button and download the application form and take a printout for further reference.
READ | DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University PG admission schedule out, 1st list on Nov 17
READ | DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University to release special drive cut off today, see details
READ | DU PG Admissions 2021: Delhi University to release 1st merit list tomorrow
READ | Delhi University PG Admission 2021 1st merit list released; Here's how to apply online
READ | Delhi University to begin classes for first-semester Undergraduate students tomorrow
Tags: Delhi University, DU Reopening, Delhi University UG classes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND