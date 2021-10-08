Delhi's School of Specialised Excellence to have semi Olympic size swimming pool

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) An auditorium with a sitting capacity of 800 people, 1,000 seater open amphitheatre, luxurious world-class semi Olympic size swimming pool with heating and cooling facilities, indoor court for squash and table tennis, basketball and volleyball courts are among the facilities which will be available at a Delhi government's School of Specialised Excellence. According to officials, the school, being built at a cost of Rs 39.73 crore, will be ready within a year, in which all world-class facilities for education as well as sports will be available to its students.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of this School of Specialized Excellence in Mehram Nagar on Thursday.

"The new building of this school has been designed keeping in mind the overall development of the children. This school building will be different from the normal schools and the entire school premises would be involved in the learning process of the children," he said.

"It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good school is not marked by only a magnificent building but by the hard work of its students and teachers," Sisodia added.

Sharing details about the proposed school, a Delhi government official said the school will have 52 classrooms.

"All the classrooms will be equipped with all modern facilities of teaching. Smart classrooms would be suitable for digital learning and have all the facilities to provide for children's need. This school will also have eight labs. The four-floor school building will have two labs on each floor. All labs will have the latest modern facilities.

"Along with studies, for the physical development of children and to encourage their interest in sports, world class sports facilities will be developed in the school premises. Basketball court, tennis court and volleyball court will be built on the roof of the school, which will be quite unique in itself. Modern facilities like rain-water harvesting systems would also be installed in the school building," the official added. PTI GJS CK

