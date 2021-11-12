Delhivery co-founder, Moderna Therapeutics VP among alumni to be honoured at IIT-Delhi's convocation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Logistics major Delhivery's co-founder Kapil Bharti and Moderna Therapeutics Vice President Satish Kumar Singh are among the distinguished alumni who will be honoured at the 52nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Saturday.

While Bharti belongs to the 2000 batch, Singh graduated from the institute in 1981.

According to IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao, 2,117 graduating students will be awarded their degrees during the convocation.

"Padmasree Warrior, a distinguished alumna and founder and CEO of Fable will be the chief guest at the convocation. Warrior is also a board member of Microsoft and Spotify," Rao told reporters.

Among the Distinguished Alumni Award recipients in the teaching and research category are Lov K Grover (Independent researcher), Somesh Jha (Professor, University of Wisconsin) and Nandini Trivedi (Ohio State University).

In the Entrepreneurship category, the distinguished alumni awardees are Kapil Bharti and Hitesh Oberoi (MD and CEO, Infor Edge India Limited). Satish Kumar Singh is being awarded under the corporate leadership category.

"Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award is being presented to Deepak Vashist (Professor, University of Illinois) and Divya Gupta (Microsoft Research India) in the teaching and research category.

"The award in the entrepreneurship category is being presented to Vidit Aatrey (founder and CEO, Meesho) and Sanjeev Barnwal (founder and CTO, Meesho)," Rao said.

Sandeep Singhal, an alumnus of the 1992 batch and MD of Westbridge Capital, will be presented Distinguished Alumni Service Award (DASA).

A total of 843 students from undergraduate programmes, 986 students from post-graduate programmes and 288 PhD students will be presented with their degrees.

The IIT director also announced that Anant Yardi, President and Founder of Yardi Systems, and an alumnus of the institute has agreed to gift Rs 75 crore to the institute.

"Yardi's gift would enable IIT Delhi to create state-of-the-art laboratories and attract talented students and researchers to its newly established School of Artificial Intelligence," Rao said. PTI GJS NSD

