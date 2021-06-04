Delta Variant Prominently Found In COVID-19 Cases In UP's Varanasi: Study

A collaborative study on genomes of coronavirus strain acted out by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in collaboration with CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad reported seven major COVID strains circulating in Varanasi and the adjoining areas. Among the Variant of Concern (VoC), the most predominant was the Delta strain B.1.617, according to the multi-disciplinary unit.

Delta Variant- the most prevalent strain in India

In April 2021, the Multi-Disciplinary Unit headed at BHU conducted a campaign where they collected samples from Varanasi and adjoining areas. These samples were then sequenced by CCMB, who found out a minimum of seven major variants prevalent in the region. Reportedly, 130 samples were sequenced during the study.

Prof Singh, the head of the Multi-Disciplinary Unit at BHU stated, “Among the Variants of Concern (VoC), the most predominant variant we found in our study was B.1.617. The variant was also reported to be one of the major drivers of the second COVID-19 wave in India.”

Dr. Rakesh Mishra, Advisor at CCMB informed that B.1.617.2 (Delta Variant) was the most common one in the samples collected, and it was detected among 36% of the total samples. Other than Delta Variant, B.1.351, a Variant of Concern detected in South Africa initially was also found in the Varanasi region, informed Dr. Mishra.

He added, "This study confirms yet again that Delta variant is the most widespread coronavirus variant in the country right now. But at the same time, it is imperative for us to keep an eye on the other emerging variants in the country to prevent another unprecedented surge of cases."

India's COVID scenario

India is currently standing on a total caseload of 2.86 Crore, with a total of 3.41 lakh lives lost to the virus, and 2.66 crores successfully recovered. Presently the active case rate is at 5.73% with 16,35,993 active cases. The death rate stands at 1.19% with 2,713 more lives lost in the last 24 hours. The country reported fresh 1.32 lakh cases in the last 24 hours. Indian Medical Fraternity is working with a 93.08% recovery rate and has discharged 2.07 lakh people in the last 24 hours. The total vaccination administered in the country is 22,41,09,448.