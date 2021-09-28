Last Updated:

Deshbhakti Curriculum To Be Implemented In Delhi Schools From Today

Deshbhakti Curriculum is being implemented in Delhi schools from Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The details of the curriculum and related announcement is attached

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Deshbhakti Curriculum

Image: ANI


Deshbhakti Curriculum: Today marks the beginning of the implementation of 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' the Delhi Schools. This is being specially implemented in public schools. The curriculum announcement was done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He announced ways to implement this curriculum. The above-mentioned initiative will be applicable to all classes between Nursery and class 12.  

The Delhi Government decided to implement this program on the occasion of 75th independence Amrut Mahotsav. The plan was announced in the month of August 2021. The curriculum aims to install patriotism in young minds and future of India. It has been designed in such a way that students will learn a lot in the process.   

Deshbhakti Curriculum: Details

The curriculum mandates that one period will be allotted daily for patriotism studies. This will be applicable for students who study in nursery to class 8. Two weekly classes will be allotted for senior students of classes 9 to 12. According to a circular released last week by the directorate of education (DoE), “Every deshbhakti period shall start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’, where the teacher and students shall practice mindfulness, reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons that they consider deshbhakts, and pledge their respect for the country.”

The Chief Minister says that deshbhakti curriculum will not be based on rote learning and there will be no tests. Minister said, “It will be activity-based and students will be told stories about independence and the nation's pride. Children will be made to realise their responsibilities and duties towards the country.”

