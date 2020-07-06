DFCCIL ALP Recruitment: Vacancies Announced For Managerial Posts In Delhi & Mugalsarai

DFCCIL releases new recruitment for various posts in 2020. DFCCIL stands for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Of India Limited and is famous for its Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitments. The organisation has released vacancies for limited posts in various departments, however, the recruitment for ALP 2020 is expected to be announced in September/October this year.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is a special unit set up for planning & development, maintenance and operation and mobilization of financial resources and constructions of the Dedicated Freight Corridors in India. The DFCCIP comes under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways.

ALSO READ| Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2020 Releases 550+ Vacancies, See Steps To Apply

DFCCIL ALP recruitment 2020: 4 vacancies

DFCCIL released recruitment notification for the post of JGM/ DGM/ Manager/ AM. The last date to apply for the post is on/before 25-07-2020. Candidates need to have eligibility criteria of B.Tech/B.E, Diploma, MBA/PGDM. The vacancy is for New Delhi location for the 1 position.

Image courtesy: DFCCIL website

ALSO READ| CSBC News: Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Aka CSBC PET 2020 Postponed

DFCCIL released a recruitment notification for the post of Chief General Manager/ General Manager. The last date to apply for the post is on/before 11-07-2020. Candidates need to have eligibility criteria of a post-graduate degree. The vacancy is for Ahmedabad location for the 1 position.

Image courtesy: DFCCIL website

DFCCIL released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Project Manager. The last date to apply for the post is on/before 09-07-2020. Candidates need to have eligibility criteria of a graduate or post-graduate degree. The vacancy is for Mugalsarai location for the 1 position.

Image courtesy: DFCCIL website

DFCCIL released a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Manager/Senior Executive. The last date to apply for the post is on/before 09-07-2020. Candidates need to have eligibility criteria of a graduate or post-graduate degree. The vacancy is for New Delhi location for the 1 position.

Image courtesy: DFCCIL website

ALSO READ| BECIL Recruitment 2020: Vacancies For Data Entry Operators, Accountants Etc

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking corporation run by the government of India. It was registered as a company under the Companies Act 1956 in 2006. It acts as an enabler as well as a beneficiary of much other important Government of India schemes. This includes schemes belonging to Industrial corridor, Make in India, Bharatmala, UDAN-RCS, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, Sagarmala, and BharatNet to name a few.

ALSO READ| NCERT Recruitment 2020: 266 Available academic Vacancies For Various Posts; Read Details

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock