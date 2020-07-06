DFCCIL ALP Recruitment: Vacancies Announced For Managerial Posts In Delhi & Mugalsarai

Quick links:
DFCCIL releases new recruitment for various posts in 2020. DFCCIL stands for Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Of India Limited and is famous for its Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitments. The organisation has released vacancies for limited posts in various departments, however, the recruitment for ALP 2020 is expected to be announced in September/October this year.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is a special unit set up for planning & development, maintenance and operation and mobilization of financial resources and constructions of the Dedicated Freight Corridors in India. The DFCCIP comes under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways.
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking corporation run by the government of India. It was registered as a company under the Companies Act 1956 in 2006. It acts as an enabler as well as a beneficiary of much other important Government of India schemes. This includes schemes belonging to Industrial corridor, Make in India, Bharatmala, UDAN-RCS, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, Sagarmala, and BharatNet to name a few.
