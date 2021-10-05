DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 Has Been Released; Check How To Download It & Raise Objection

DFCCIL 2021 Answer Key: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has released the DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, The answer key which has been released is for the Computer Based Test, that was held between September 28 and September 30, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, the candidates have an option to raise objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is October 9, 2021. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website that is dfccil.com.

Candidates who took the exam can now check DFCCIL Answer Key for 2021. The answer key is available on the official website and can be downloaded from there. In order to download the answer key, candidates will have to be ready with their application number and password. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. On the basis of the final answer key, the results will be released.

DFCCIL 2021: Important dates

The provisional answer key has been released on October 5, 2021

The deadline to raise objection is October 9, 2021 (11:55 pm)

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website that is dfccil.com.

On the homepage, go to the 'Latest News' section and click on the notice which reads 'Notice regarding answer key against Advt 04/2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another age where they will have to enter their application number and password and click on 'login'

The DFCCIL answer key will then be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the key and raise objections

DFCCIL Answer Key 2021: Steps to raise objections

On the homepage of the website, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Click here for Objection Management'

Candidates will be redirected to another video where they will have to login by using credentials

Candidates will have to enter the objection against the correct answer and click on submit option

The objections on DFCCIL Answer Key 2021 will be submitted

Here is the direct link to view the answer key and raise objections