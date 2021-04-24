Last Updated:

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1047 Posts Of Junior Executive, Executive & Others

DFCCIL Recruitment: DFCCIL has commenced the application process for posts of Junior Executive, Executive, and Junior Manager. Here's a summary of the notice.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has initiated the online application process for DFCCIL recruitment 2021. The DFCCIL recruitment drive is with regards to the posts of Junior Executive, Executive, and Junior Manager. As per the DFCCIL notification, advertisement number 04/2021, a total of 1047 vacancies are available in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, and Mechanical Departments. Here is a summary of what was mentioned in the notification along with more details on the DFCCIL Executive syllabus, exam pattern, and eligibility criteria.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, as the last date for submission has been set on May 23, 2021. Please note that the applications will be accepted through online mode only. The date for the DFCCIL examination hasn't been confirmed yet but is tentatively scheduled to be in June 2021. The examination will be computer-based and a total of 2 hours duration will be subjected to each.

DFCCIL Vacancy

  1. Executive (Operations & BD) - 237 posts
  2. Executive (Civil) - 73 posts
  3. Executive (Electrical) - 42 posts
  4. Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 posts
  5. Executive (Mechanical) - 3 posts
  6. Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 posts
  7. Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 posts
  8. Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 posts
  9. Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 posts
  10. Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 posts
  11. Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 posts
  12. Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 posts

DFCCIL Salary

  • DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)
  • DFCCIL Jr Executive Salary– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)
  • DFCCIL Jr Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000

DFCCIL Eligibility Criteria

  • .Executive (Civil) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Executive (Electrical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Executive (Operations & BD) -  The candidate must be a Graduate with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute.
  • Executive (Mechanical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Junior Executive (Electrical) - Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
  • Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate OR Graduate in any discipline.
  • Junior Executive (Mechanical) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Executive

Subjects No of Questions

Questions Related to Post/Discipline

 96

General Knowledge

 12

Reasoning

 12

Total

120

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Junior Executive

Subjects No of Questions

General Knowledge/Awareness

Arithmetic

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Science and Technical Ability

 120
Total 120

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager

 

Subjects No of Questions

General English

Logical Reasoning

Numerical Ability

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

 24

Concerned Subjects

 96
Total 120

 

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Multi-Tasking Staff

 

Subjects No of Questions

General Knowledge/Awareness

Mathematics & Reasoning Etc

 120
Total 120

Direct link to the DFCCIL Recruitment advertisement

Direct link to Apply

Direct link to the DFCCIL website

