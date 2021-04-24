DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1047 Posts Of Junior Executive, Executive & Others

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has initiated the online application process for DFCCIL recruitment 2021. The DFCCIL recruitment drive is with regards to the posts of Junior Executive, Executive, and Junior Manager. As per the DFCCIL notification, advertisement number 04/2021, a total of 1047 vacancies are available in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, and Mechanical Departments. Here is a summary of what was mentioned in the notification along with more details on the DFCCIL Executive syllabus, exam pattern, and eligibility criteria.
DFCCIL Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, as the last date for submission has been set on May 23, 2021. Please note that the applications will be accepted through online mode only. The date for the DFCCIL examination hasn't been confirmed yet but is tentatively scheduled to be in June 2021. The examination will be computer-based and a total of 2 hours duration will be subjected to each.
DFCCIL Vacancy
- Executive (Operations & BD) - 237 posts
- Executive (Civil) - 73 posts
- Executive (Electrical) - 42 posts
- Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 posts
- Executive (Mechanical) - 3 posts
- Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 posts
- Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 posts
- Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 posts
- Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 posts
- Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 posts
- Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 posts
- Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 posts
DFCCIL Salary
- DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)
- DFCCIL Jr Executive Salary– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)
- DFCCIL Jr Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000
DFCCIL Eligibility Criteria
- .Executive (Civil) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Executive (Electrical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Executive (Operations & BD) - The candidate must be a Graduate with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute.
- Executive (Mechanical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Junior Executive (Electrical) - Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
- Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate OR Graduate in any discipline.
- Junior Executive (Mechanical) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.
DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Executive
|Subjects
|No of Questions
|
Questions Related to Post/Discipline
|96
|
General Knowledge
|12
|
Reasoning
|12
|
Total
|
120
DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Junior Executive
|Subjects
|No of Questions
|
General Knowledge/Awareness
Arithmetic
General Intelligence and Reasoning
General Science and Technical Ability
|120
|Total
|120
DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager
|Subjects
|No of Questions
|
General English
Logical Reasoning
Numerical Ability
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|24
|
Concerned Subjects
|96
|Total
|120
DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Multi-Tasking Staff
|Subjects
|No of Questions
|
General Knowledge/Awareness
Mathematics & Reasoning Etc
|120
|Total
|120
