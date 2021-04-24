DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1047 Posts Of Junior Executive, Executive & Others

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited has initiated the online application process for DFCCIL recruitment 2021. The DFCCIL recruitment drive is with regards to the posts of Junior Executive, Executive, and Junior Manager. As per the DFCCIL notification, advertisement number 04/2021, a total of 1047 vacancies are available in Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD, and Mechanical Departments. Here is a summary of what was mentioned in the notification along with more details on the DFCCIL Executive syllabus, exam pattern, and eligibility criteria.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates are advised to apply for the posts on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below, as the last date for submission has been set on May 23, 2021. Please note that the applications will be accepted through online mode only. The date for the DFCCIL examination hasn't been confirmed yet but is tentatively scheduled to be in June 2021. The examination will be computer-based and a total of 2 hours duration will be subjected to each.

DFCCIL Vacancy

Executive (Operations & BD) - 237 posts Executive (Civil) - 73 posts Executive (Electrical) - 42 posts Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 posts Executive (Mechanical) - 3 posts Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 posts Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 posts Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 posts Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 posts Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 posts Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 posts Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 posts

DFCCIL Salary

DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)

DFCCIL Jr Executive Salary– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)

DFCCIL Jr Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000

DFCCIL Eligibility Criteria

.Executive (Civil) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Electrical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Operations & BD) - The candidate must be a Graduate with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute.

Executive (Mechanical) - The candidate must have a Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Electrical) - Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate OR Graduate in any discipline.

Graduate in any discipline. Junior Executive (Mechanical) - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Executive

Subjects No of Questions Questions Related to Post/Discipline 96 General Knowledge 12 Reasoning 12 Total 120

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Junior Executive

Subjects No of Questions General Knowledge/Awareness Arithmetic General Intelligence and Reasoning General Science and Technical Ability 120 Total 120

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Assistant Manager

Subjects No of Questions General English Logical Reasoning Numerical Ability General Knowledge & Current Affairs 24 Concerned Subjects 96 Total 120

DFCCIL Exam Pattern for Multi-Tasking Staff

Subjects No of Questions General Knowledge/Awareness Mathematics & Reasoning Etc 120 Total 120

