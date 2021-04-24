Last Updated:

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1074 Jr Executive, Manager Posts, Earn Upto Rs 1.6 Lakh

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Online application process for 1074 vacancies for the post of junior manager, junior executive, and executive posts begins.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 1074 vacancies for the junior manager, junior executive, and executive posts. The online application process has been started today, April 24. The last date to apply is May 23. Aspirants can apply online at dfccil.com.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), is a schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Government of India (Ministry of Railways. Aspirants can apply online at dfccil.com. Read on to know more details about the vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application link. 

DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • Junior Manager --  111 posts

  • Executive --342 posts

  • Junior Executive -- 521 posts

  • TOTAL- 1074 vacancies

  • Executive (Operations & BD) - 237

  • Executive (Civil) - 73 Posts

  • Executive (Electrical) - 42 Posts

  • Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 Posts

  • Executive (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

  • Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 Posts

  • Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 Posts

  • Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 Posts

  • Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 Posts

  • Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 Posts

  • Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 Posts

  • Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

DFCCIL Recruitmnent Pay Scale:

  • DFCCIL Executive Salary - Scale Rs. 30,000-1,20,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (E-0)
  • DFCCIL Jr Executive Salary– Scale Rs. 25,000-68,000 (IDA Pay Scale) (N-5)
  • DFCCIL Jr Manager Salary - Scale Rs. 50,000-1,60,000

Click here to know DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

DFCCIL Age Limit:

  • Jr. Manager - 18-27 years
  • Executive - 18-30 years
  • Jr. Executive - 18-30 years

DFCCIL Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the computer-based test that is tentatively scheduled for June 2021. The exam will be conducted in two/three sessions on single/multiple days of 2 hours duration. Candidates who will clear the test will be called for verification of the original documents according to merit, availability of vacancies, and reservation rules.

Direct link to apply online

