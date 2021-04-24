DFCCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1074 Jr Executive, Manager Posts, Earn Upto Rs 1.6 Lakh

Quick links:
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has invited online applications for recruitment against 1074 vacancies for the junior manager, junior executive, and executive posts. The online application process has been started today, April 24. The last date to apply is May 23. Aspirants can apply online at dfccil.com.
Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), is a schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Government of India (Ministry of Railways. Aspirants can apply online at dfccil.com. Read on to know more details about the vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application link.
Junior Manager -- 111 posts
Executive --342 posts
Junior Executive -- 521 posts
TOTAL- 1074 vacancies
Executive (Operations & BD) - 237
Executive (Civil) - 73 Posts
Executive (Electrical) - 42 Posts
Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 87 Posts
Executive (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
Junior Executive (Operations & BD) - 225 Posts
Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) - 145 Posts
Junior Executive (Electrical) - 135 Posts
Junior Executive (Mechanical) - 14 Posts
Junior Manager (Civil) - 31 Posts
Junior Manager (Operations & BD) - 77 Posts
Junior Manager (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the computer-based test that is tentatively scheduled for June 2021. The exam will be conducted in two/three sessions on single/multiple days of 2 hours duration. Candidates who will clear the test will be called for verification of the original documents according to merit, availability of vacancies, and reservation rules.