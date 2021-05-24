DFCCIL Recruitment Last Date Extended To 23 July; Direct Link To Apply

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has decided to extend the last date of application for 1074 various posts as part of the DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 The decision to extend the date for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 has been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country. Read on to know more details about the DFCCIL Application last date.

DFCCIL Application Last Date Extended

As per the official DFCCIL notification, the DFCCIL has extended the last date for DFCCIL vacancy application for the recruitment process against Advertisement No.04/2021, which was published on April 24, 2021. A total of 1074 vacancies are available under the official DFCCIL notification which includes posts such as Junior Manager, Executive, Junior Executive. The original last date for submission for the application for the following posts was on May 23, 2021. You can take a look at the official notification here. As per the latest notification, the last date to submit the application form and fees is on 23 July, 2021. The latest notification also mentions that the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted sometime in September/October 2021. Here is the official link to apply for the posts - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/70799/Registration.html

FFCIL Vacancy Available and Eligibility

Junior Manager (Civil) Total Vacancies – 31

Eligibility - Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Manager (Operations & BD) Total Vacancies – 77

Eligibility - Two (02) years MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/PGDM in Marketing/Business Operation/Customer Relation/Finance from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate

Junior Manager (Mechanical) Total Vacancies – 03

Eligibility - Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering /Electrical Engineering /Mechatronics Engineering /Industrial Engineering /Production Engineering /Automobile Engineering / Manufacturing Engineering/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ Electronics Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Civil) Total Vacancies – 73

Eligibility - Diploma (3 years) in Civil Engg/ Civil Engg. (Transportation)/ Civil Engg. (Construction Technology)/ Civil Engg. (Public Health)/ Civil Engg. (Water Resource) from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate

Executive (Electrical) Total Vacancies – 42

Eligibility - Diploma (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics /Power Supply/ Instrumentation and Control/ Industrial Electronics/Electronic Instrumentation/Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/Power Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) Total Vacancies – 87

Eligibility - Diploma (3 years) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Microprocessor/TV Engineering/Fiber Optic Communication/ Telecommunication/ Communication/ Sound & TV Engineering/ Industrial Control/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Information Science & Technology/ Computer Application/Computer Engineering/Computer Science/ Computer Technology from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Executive (Operations & BD) Total Vacancies – 237

Eligibility - Graduation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institute.

Executive (Mechanical) Total Vacancies – 03

Eligibility - Diploma (3 years) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronics/Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/Production Engg./ Automobile/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Electrical) Total Vacancies – 135

Eligibility - Matriculation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/NCVT in the trade of Electrical/Electrician/Wireman/ Electronics from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Signal & Telecommunication) Total Vacancies – 147

Eligibility - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Electronics/ Communication/ Information Technology/ TV & Radio/ Electronic Instrumentation/ Industrial Electronics/ Applied Electronics/ Digital Electronics/ Power Electronics/ Computer/ Computer Networking/ Data Networking from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Executive (Operations & BD) Total Vacancies – 225

Eligibility - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in any trade from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate. OR Graduate in any discipline.

Junior Executive (Mechanical) Total Vacancies – 14

Eligibility - Matriculation with not less than 60% marks in aggregate plus minimum 02 (two) year duration Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ITI approved by SCVT/ NCVT in the trade of Fitter/Electrician/Motor Mechanic/Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute with not less than 60% marks in aggregate.

