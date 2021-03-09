DGVCL Result 2021 For Vidyut Sahayak Exam For Jr. Engineer And Jr. Asst. Posts Declared

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) has released the final result for the Vidyut Sahayak posts conducted on December 30, December 31, last year, and on January 5, and 6, this year. The results can be checked out at the official website of DGVCL at dgvcl.com. The exams were conducted for the Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical / IT / Civil) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) designations specifically. Candidates would be selected on the basis of merit as well as the reservation rules. The vacancy was originally released for 482 posts under Vidyut Sahayak (Jr Assistant) and 74 posts as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) under Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited. Read on to know more details about the DGVCL result download.

Steps to check DGVCL result 2021

Visit the official website of DGVCL at dgvcl.com

Go to the What's New Section and click on the 'Advertisement' tab.

You will be directed to a new page.

Click on the link stating "Result of Online exam conducted on 30/31.12.2020 and 05/06.01.2021 for selection to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) or Result of Online exam conducted on 05/06.01.2021 for selection to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical)"

Download the DGVCL Result which would be available in a PDF format.

Click your marks and results using the Control + F function on the keyboard.

Click here for the complete Vidyut Sahayak result.

The Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited has submitted the provisional result of the online exam on its official website. Candidates had completed the written test of the exam after which they were also invited for objection/suggestion against the answer key that was uploaded on the website. Candidates could raise objections between January 9 to January 11 this year. After which the final answer key was made based on the suggestions from the subject matter expert. Candidates from the unreserved category, who have attained the minimum eligibility cut off marks of 50 and above are named in the final result list. While the cut off marks for reserved candidates was of 45 marks. DGVCL had originally invited applications for the recruitment of 482 Vidyut Sahayak Jr Assistant posts from December 26, 2019, to January 15, 2020, and for the recruitment of 74 Vidyut Sahayak Junior Engineer posts from January 2 to January 22, 2020.