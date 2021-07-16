Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Munda Launch School Innovation Ambassador Training Program

School Innovation Ambassador Training Program: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda launched the ‘School Innovation Ambassador Training Program’. The program is for 50,000 School Teachers and was scheduled to be launched on July 16. The program is jointly designed by Innovation Cell of Education Ministry and AICTE. It is based on the Education Ministry’s model of “Innovation Ambassador Training Program for Higher Educational Institution’s faculty members”. To be noted that training will be given to teachers in online mode. Teachers will be trained on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, IPR, Design Thinking, Product development, Idea generation among other interesting and innovative topics. Here is the direct link to see the program.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15 participated in the digital event on World Youth Skills Day. Education Minister took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, “Together with my colleague Shri @Rajeev_GoI participated in the digital event on World Youth Skills Day and 6 Years of Skill India." On the occasion, PM Modi too addressed the youth of the nation and called for making an Aatmanirbhar Bharat through skilling.”

He also tweeted, “Launch of 75 new Jan Shikshan Sansthans, a partnership with Digi-locker and other initiatives launched today will strengthen the skills’ ecosystem in the country and give fresh impetus to skilling efforts at the grass-root level. He further added, “Guided by the vision of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi, spoke about the need to create convergence between education and skills, the technology-induced changing landscape, and the potential of our skilled youth to become the backbone of economies across the world.

PM Modi addressed the Nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021 on Thursday. The day also marked the 6th anniversary of the Skill India Mission. During his address, PM Modi talked about how the skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national need. He said, "The skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national need, it is a huge base of self-reliant India. We have to give impetus to the Skill India mission anew by adding full force to the new institutions that were formed in the last 6 years."