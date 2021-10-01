Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Australian Trade Min; Underlines Transformation Through NEP 2020

On Friday, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan met the Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in New Delhi. Dharmendra Pradhan and Dan Tehan discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Australia. Pradhan also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about his meeting.

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pradhan wrote, "Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education & skill development key pillars of India-Australia bilateral relations."

The Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship also shared the transformation that is taking place in the country's education system through National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He tweeted, "Also, shared the transformation taking place in the Indian education system through the #NEP2020 and our efforts to create greater convergence between education and skills to equip our youth with necessary skills to thrive in the 21st-century world."

The vital reforms in India's school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and science streams, and removal of separation between vocational, academic, curricular and extra-curricular.

Image: Twitter/@drpradhanbjp

With Inputs from ANI