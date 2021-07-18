Last Updated:

Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Manish Sisodia To Discuss Quality Education System

Education Minister met Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday to discuss quality education system in India. Also, see highlights of the recent announcements.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Pradhan

Image: Twitter/msisodia


Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday morning met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Both the leaders had discussions on how to enhance and upgrade the education sector of the country. Union Minister Pradhan took to Twitter to share a snap with Sisodia. He tweeted, "Pleasure meeting Shri Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, and Education Min., Govt. of NCT of Delhi. We had valuable discussions on building quality education systems in the country, capacity building of teachers, grooming future leaders in school & equipping youth with market-relevant skills."

Delhi Deputy CM also took to Twitter to thank Education Minister for the meeting. He tweeted, I'm grateful to Hon Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji for his valuable time. I gifted him my book Shiksha on Delhi edu reforms. We all need committed governance to work on quality education. I m sure such discussions would lead to effective implementation of NEP also."

Dharmendra Pradhan recently reviewed Digital education initiatives

The Education Minister of India reviewed the Digital education initiatives of the Education Ministry on July 13. In the meeting, all the officials discussed PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, along with other initiatives. the meeting was attended by Minister of State Annpurna Devi;  MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and also MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar. Union Minister Pradhan gave this information on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Reviewed digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR). New age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive and accessible."

Manish Sisodia invites children to Government schools

Considering the hardship faced by parents during COVID, State Education Minister Manish Sisodia recently made an announcement. The Minister waved off the requirement for a Transfer Certificate for getting admission in Delhi Government Schools. Sisodia further explained that if there is a child who earlier used to study in private school and want to switch to a government school but private school is not providing TC due to any reason, he/she can still get admission in government schools. In simpler words, there is no requirement for a Transfer Certificate from any private school to get admission to Delhi government schools.

First Published:
