Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Digital Initiatives Of Education Ministry, See Highlights Here

Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister of India reviewed the Digital education initiatives of the Education Ministry today. In the meeting, officials discussed PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, and other initiatives. Meeting was attended by MoS Annpurna Devi; MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and also MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar. Union Minister gave this information on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Reviewed digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR). New age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive and accessible."

While talking about the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Minister said that technology will surely help in achieving the goals. The goals of ministry include making education open, inclusive, and accessible to all. Minister further said, "The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education. Digital initiatives taken during this time will be further strengthened and institutionalised."

Vibrant digital ecosystem

Officials also had a discussion about digital ecosystem in the meeting. Minister emphasized that vibrant ecosystem in digital mode for education will enhance entrepreneurship sector too. He tweeted, "A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector."

Dharmenda Pradhan reviewed the functioning of schools

After taking charge of Education Ministry from Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who was former Education Minister of India, Union Minister Dharmenda Pradhan reviewed the functioning of schools on 10th July 2021. He tweeted, "Reviewed the functioning of school education and literacy department. Discussed initiatives related to strengthening school education including implementation of NEP, digitisation, teacher’s capacity building, convergence with skills to make our school education future ready. Laboratory of 21st century India, our schools must give our children the opportunity to explore themselves and thrive. A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a New India."