Dharmendra Pradhan Says IIT Jammu's Development Step Ahead In Achieving PM Modi's Vision

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for unveiling multiple projects at IIT Jammu and said that it is a step forward in realising PM Modi's vision for prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, Dharmendra Pradhan also stated that the Centre is working to establish Ladakh as a hub of higher education in the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and laid the foundation of the third phase of the same at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu.

Dharmendra Pradhan who was also present during the ceremony said, "The Central government is working to establish, Ladakh as a hub of higher education in north India. The permanent campus of IIT Jammu will be a model in preserving the regional biodiversity and promoting scalable solutions for the Jammu and Kashmir region."

Pradhan also said that IIT Jammu is committed to building a humanistic, futuristic, and inter-disciplinary environment in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). "It is also developing online courses for credit transfer as part of an outreach for students of Jammu and Kashmir under the NEP- 2020", he added.

Furthermore, Union Education Minister informed that IIT Jammu is starting pioneering courses, including joint degree programs with IIM Jammu, Tunnel Engineering for indigenous infra development in the Himalayas, encouraging solution-centric research for the benefit of society and is aiming to become a unicorn of research excellence. Pradhan hoped that IIT Jammu, an institute of national importance will transform the higher education landscape and usher in a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir --the crown of India.

My sincere gratitude to Hon. Shri @AmitShah, Shri @manojsinha_ and Shri @DrJitendraSingh for their gracious presence today. @IITJammu,an institute of national importance will transform the higher education landscape and usher in a new era of development in J&K—the crown of India. pic.twitter.com/ybtWyqDcGJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 24, 2021

Union HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Union Home Amit Shah on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and shared the details of the inauguration at the IIT Jammu. Sharing a series of photos, Amit Shah wrote, "This new campus of IIT Jammu, built at a cost of Rs. 210 crores, has all the facilities like good hostel, gymnasium, indoor games along with higher education of the students. Due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi Ji, today Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards becoming a major center of education."

₹210 करोड़ की लागत से बने IIT जम्मू के इस नए कैंपस में छात्रों की उच्च शिक्षा के साथ-साथ अच्छे छात्रावास, gymnasium, इंडोर गेम्स जैसी सभी सुविधाएँ उपलब्ध हैं।



प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के प्रयासों से आज जम्मू-कश्मीर शिक्षा का एक प्रमुख केंद्र बनने की ओर अग्रसर है। pic.twitter.com/lpsBGT5qjU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 24, 2021

(Image: @AmitShah/Twitter/ANI/PTI)

(Inputs: ANI)