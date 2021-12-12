Dharmendra Pradhan to be chief guest at 67th convocation of IIT KGP

Kolkata, Dec 11 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the 67th convocation of IIT Kharagpur on December 18, the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

Apart from Pradhan, business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the board of governors of the institute, will be present on the occasion, it said.

"For the first time ever, IIT Kharagpur will bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award to Professor M A Ramlu, who served as the founder head of the Department of Mining Engineering. He retired as the officiating director of the institute," it said.

Five people will be conferred the Life Fellow Awards, the statement added. PTI SUS ACD ACD

