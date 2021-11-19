Dhirubhai Ambani International School The Best School In Mumbai, As Per Times Survey

In a survey conducted by Times, Dhirubhai Ambani International School has once again been declared the best school in Mumbai. In the list, the second spot was taken by Utpal Shanghvi Global School while on the third spot lied Gundecha Education Academy. HVB Global Academy had taken the fourth spot while the fifth spot was taken by HFS International.

Universal High School ranked sixth on the list. The seventh and the eighth spots were taken by Jankidevi Public School, Andheri West respectively. On the ninth spot, EuroSchool was named while on the tenth spot was VIBGYOR High.

Check Full List of Top Schools in Mumbai Here:-

1. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra East

2. Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Juhu

3. Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali East

3. HVB Global Academy, Marine Drive

4. JBCN International School, Borivali West

5. HFS International, Powai

6. Universal High School, Malad East

7. Jankidevi Public School, Andheri West

8. Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri West

9. EuroSchool, Airoli

10. VIBGYOR High, Goregaon West

11. Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri East

12. GS Shetty International School, Bhandup West

13. Lodha World School, Thane West

14. Dr S Radhakrishnan International School, Borivali West

15. Veer Bhagat Singh International School, Malad West.