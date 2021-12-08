DHS Assam Recruitment: Apply For 2720 Grade -III, Grade- IV Posts; Check Pay Scale

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
DHS Assam Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Health Services, DHS, has released the recruitment notification for 2720 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts in both technical and non-technical areas. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can get more information on DHS Assam recruitment by visiting the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in. Candidates must have graduated from an Assam government institution or an institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the Assam Nursing Council. Candidates can apply online and must go through the official notification before applying. Check key details given below applying for the DHS Recruitment 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|