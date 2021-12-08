DHS Assam Recruitment: Apply For 2720 Grade -III, Grade- IV Posts; Check Pay Scale

DHS Assam Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Health Services, DHS, has released the recruitment notification for 2720 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts in both technical and non-technical areas. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can get more information on DHS Assam recruitment by visiting the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in. Candidates must have graduated from an Assam government institution or an institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the Assam Nursing Council. Candidates can apply online and must go through the official notification before applying. Check key details given below applying for the DHS Recruitment 2021.

DHS Assam Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must be aged between 18 and 40 years.

Candidates must have passed HSSLC.

Candidates must have a minimum of 6 months of diploma in computer application.

A candidate must have a training or experience certificate in the respective field.

A candidate must belong from Assam.

DHS Assam Recruitment | Pay Scale

As per the official information, the pay scale for the selected candidates would be Rs. 12,000–52,000/-with a grade pay of Rs. 3900/-per month.

DHS Assam: Important Dates for DHS Assam Recruitment 2021

Events Date Date of notification December 8, 2021 Date of application To be announced soon Date of examination To be announced soon

DHS Assam Recruitment 2021: Check Vacancy Details