DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 Schedule Revised; Check Details Here

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Kerala Higher Secondary education board has revised the DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 schedule. Following the Kerala Class 11 schedule, now the exam is scheduled to begin on September 24, 2021. The last day of the exam will be October 18, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves with the aim of appearing for the first-year higher secondary examination can check their revised timetable. It has been uploaded on the DHSE Kerala official website which is dhsekerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Important Dates

The schedule has been revised on September 18, 2021

The exam is scheduled to begin on September 24, 2021

The exam will end on October 18, 2021

Vocational exams will be held between September 24 and October 13, 2021.

The reason why the exam schedule has been revised is that the Board went to the Supreme court to seek permission for offline exams. In a recent development, the top court allowed the state government to hold offline Class 11 exams. This was done post taking assurance of the state government that all the COVID-19 related protocols will be followed at the exam centres. Here is the direct link to the official notice.

Revised Schedule: Details