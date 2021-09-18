DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 Schedule Revised; Check Details Here

DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Kerala Higher Secondary education board has revised the DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021 schedule. Following the Kerala Class 11 schedule, now the exam is scheduled to begin on September 24, 2021. The last day of the exam will be October 18, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves with the aim of appearing for the first-year higher secondary examination can check their revised timetable. It has been uploaded on the DHSE Kerala official website which is dhsekerala.gov.in.
DHSE Kerala 1st Year HS Exams 2021: Important Dates
- The schedule has been revised on September 18, 2021
- The exam is scheduled to begin on September 24, 2021
- The exam will end on October 18, 2021
- Vocational exams will be held between September 24 and October 13, 2021.
The reason why the exam schedule has been revised is that the Board went to the Supreme court to seek permission for offline exams. In a recent development, the top court allowed the state government to hold offline Class 11 exams. This was done post taking assurance of the state government that all the COVID-19 related protocols will be followed at the exam centres. Here is the direct link to the official notice.
Revised Schedule: Details
- Sociology, Anthropology, Electronics Systems, Electronic Service Technology, Main Arts subject exams will be conducted on September 24, 2021
- Exams for Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English, Subsidiary Arts subjects will be held on September 28, 2021
- Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology exam will be held on September 30, 2021
- Physics, Economics, Literature exam will be conducted on October 4, 2021
- Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy exam will be held on October 6, 2021
- Exam for Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Computer Application, English, Aesthetic, Sanskrit Sahithya will be conducted on October 8, 2021
- Part I English exam will be conducted on October 11, 2021
- Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science & Information Technology will be conducted on October 13, 2021
- Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics exam will be held on October 18, 2021