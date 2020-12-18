DHSE Kerala Exam 2020: Class 11th Supplementary Exam Starts From Today; See Last Min Tips

Kerala Class 11th supplementary exam starts from today. The exam would be held in two shifts. The DHSE i.e. Directorate of Higher Education Kerala had notified bout the Class 11 timetable earlier on their website. The Class 11 supplementary exams have now commenced from December 18, 2020. The exams would continue till December 23rd. The exams are being conducted in two shifts taking strict COVID guidelines into consideration. The social distancing rules are kept into consideration along with other safety guidelines during the exams. Read on to know more details about DHSE Kerala exam 2020.

ALSO READ| SSC CHSL 2020: Last Date To Apply In The Examination Extended, See Revised Schedule Here

DHSE Kerala exam 2020

Kerala 11th supplementary exam 2020 are being conducted in accordance with the social distancing guidelines devised by DHSE Kerala, and only 50% of teachers are present during the supplementary exams for invigilation as well as for different duties during the exam period. Students are also advised to wear masks and carry a sanitiser with them while they attend for the exam. The DHSE had earlier announced the Class 11 results on July 29th however the supplementary exams for the 11th class students were scheduled now in December.

As per the official notice that was published on the DHSE Kerala website, ‘Regular candidates who have appeared for all six subjects at the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2020 or this First Year Improvement Examination, 2020 alone are eligible to register for the Plus Two Higher Secondary Examination, March 2021.’

Students who had appeared for the 1st year Higher Secondary exam in March 2020 could register for maximum 3 subjects for which they can improve their scores. Even the students who had registered for the exam but could not appear for it could register themselves for the supplementary exams that are scheduled in December.

Image credits: DHSE website

ALSO READ| SAY Result 2020: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Say Result Announced On Keralaresults.nic.in

In other news, the Kerala government decided to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (HSC) second-year board exams from March 17 to 30 next year in strict compliance with COVID protocols. Meanwhile, Kerala SAY exam result 2020 has also been declared according to individual and school wise sections. The DHSE Kerala plus two SAY exam was conducted last month in September. Since then the candidates were eagerly waiting for their DHSE SAY result 2020. The VHSE SAY exam results 2020 was also declared on the website.

ALSO READ| BPSC Admit Card 2020 For 66th Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Is Out Now

ALSO READ| Board Exams 2021: Education Minister's Interaction With Teachers Postponed To Dec 22