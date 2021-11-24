DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: Check Latest Update And Steps To Check Scores

DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will not announce the Kerala Plus One results 2021 today, November 24, 2021. The results for the Class 11 Kerala exams, which were held between September 24 and October 18, will not be released today, confirmed an official. However, the results will be released sometime soon, said the DHSE. The government will be taking a call on the date and time, the DHSE official told NDTV. Candidates must note that they will be able to download the DHSE Kerala One Plus 2021 result from the official website by using their roll number and date of birth in place of a login.

DHSE Kerala plus one result: Here's how to check the DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results

Step 1: To check the DHSE Kerala Plus One Exam Results candidates must log in to the official website of Kerala results--keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Now, select the appropriate result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then enter credentials such as exam roll number and birth date.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" button.

Step 5: Review and download the DHSE plus one results for 2021.

Step 6: Take a print out for future use.

Kerala plus one result 2021: More information

The DHSE Plus One exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 6, but it was conducted on September 24 because of the Supreme Court verdict that allowed the Kerala government to hold the class 11 HS exam in pen-paper mode. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in, for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock