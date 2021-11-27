DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021 Out; See List Of Websites To Download Kerala +1 Results

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2021: The DHSE Kerala Plus One or Class 11 final exam result has been released on the official website. To download the results, candidates can visit www.keralaresults.nic.in. The news of the result was announced by the Kerala Education Minister, V Sivankutty, who also shared some of the important links to download the result.

List of websites to check Kerala +1 Result 2021

dhsekerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Class 11 final exams were held between September 24 and October 18 across various state exam centers. In order to check DHSE Kerala result, candidates would require to enter credentials such as their roll number and captcha (if any). This year, the Kerala Plus One Examination was conducted from September 24 to October 15. As per media reports, more than 4 lakh students took part in the examination that was held offline across India in different exam centers. Check the key details.

DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021 Out; Here's how to download scorecard

STEP 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, enter details such as roll number and DOB to log in.

STEP 3: For schoolwise results, click on the Schoolwise Results tab – or click on the Kerala Plus One Schoolwise Results link here.

STEP 4: In the new window, enter the school code and submit to view the school-wise result.

STEP 5: Take a printout for future use.

Kerala +1 result 2021: Important Highlights

In view of the rising number of COVID cases across the state, the Supreme Court on September 3 imposed a week-long stay over the government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 from September 6.

The exams were finally conducted between September 24 and October 18 in offline mode.

Image: Unsplash