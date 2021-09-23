DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) of Kerala released Kerala Save a Year (SAY) exam results for 2021 for the Higher Secondary 1st-year equivalency exam. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY Exam Result 2021 by logging in at the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
Kerala's first-year equivalency examination was conducted in July 2021. The state board also declared the class 12 results on July 28, 2021. This year's pass percentage was a little higher compared to the previous year. Although the result is available on the official website, students often face problems in reaching the right website. For the convenience of students, we have updated a direct link to open the result page - DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021.