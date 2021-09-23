DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) of Kerala released Kerala Save a Year (SAY) exam results for 2021 for the Higher Secondary 1st-year equivalency exam. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the DHSE Kerala plus two SAY Exam Result 2021 by logging in at the official website keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by using their credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Kerala's first-year equivalency examination was conducted in July 2021. The state board also declared the class 12 results on July 28, 2021. This year's pass percentage was a little higher compared to the previous year. Although the result is available on the official website, students often face problems in reaching the right website. For the convenience of students, we have updated a direct link to open the result page - DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021.

DHSE Kerala plus two SAY Exam Result 2021: Here's how to check Kerala SAY Result 2021

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHE) or Kerala Results, keralaresults.nic.in.

STEP 2: Select "DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam-July 2021" from the options available on the homepage.

Students can also click on the direct link here: Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2021 or School Wise results.

STEP 4: Enter your credentials, such as your roll number, birth date, and school code.

STEP 5: Click on "Submit" and check the Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result 2021.

STEP 6: It is recommended to make a copy of the scorecard for future use.

Image: Shutterstock