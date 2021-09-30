Dibrugarh University Results 2021 Of 6th Semester Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: The Dibrugarh University semester results have been declared by the University. The results for various courses have been announced on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Dibrugarh University had informed about the Dibrugarh University UG Results 2021 date through a notification. As per schedule, 6th Sem results of B.A., B.Com, B.Sc. CBCSE courses have even been announced. The results have been uploaded on the official website dibru.ac.in. However, there is some issue with the official website as it is not responding due to heavy traffic. In case any student faces difficulty in finding results on official website, he/she may check some third-party sites like indiaresults.com and examcet.com.

Here is direct link to view official notification

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: Details

The results which have been released are for the 6th Semester exams that were held in the months of August and September 2021. Candiadtes are hereby informed that the mark sheet will be issued on October 7, 2021. Students in order to check results must be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check BA, BCom, BSc CBCS 6th sem results have been mentioned below.

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website – dibru.ac.in.

On the homepage, jump to the result tab and click on the link for BA, BCom, BSc CBCSE 6th Sem result.

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter Roll Number and other required details

The Dibrugarh University Results 2021 for the 6th Sem will be displayed on the screen. Candidates must cross-check the details and download the same

Here is the direct link to view results