Directorate Of School Education Jammu Announces Puja Holidays From Nov 2

The Directorate of School Education on Thursday announced pooja holidays for government and private schools from November 2 to November 6 in the Jammu region, officials said.

"It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level (summer and winter zones) of Jammu division shall observe five days pooja holidays from November 2 to 6," an order stated.

