Discover, learn, teach and share with 3DBear- defining future of education

- 3DBear virtual event emphasised that ‘Game based E-Learning’; discovering and learning through 3DBear helps in deeper classroom engagement and interaction resulting in better understanding of abstract & difficult concepts Education, just like other areas of personal and business life, has seen rapid technology adoption, thanks to the rise in remote learning.AR, VR and a combination of the two, often referred to as MR, has been remarkable in creating impactful transformation in learning, assisting students right from pre-school to high school.The classrooms in the future will not look like they do today. AR will see a prominent push in the next 3 to 5 years in India, and most schools will have dedicated tools. Higher education will see faster adoption, given that the technology is already present in such institutions.

The first 3DBear virtual event (webinar) titled – ‘How to use virtual learning environments (AR/VR) in education’ that concluded on the 6th of October had some very interesting discussions and presentations by the panellists.

Monica Joshi, IT Director, Sat Paul Mittal School, Punjab and the winner of ‘The Most Successful Teacher in using Virtual Learning Environments in India’ award for building unique augmented reality lessons and presenting the benefits of AR/VR in webinars all across the World and changing lives of hundreds of students with the help of new technology. During her presentation, she highlightedtheuse of ‘Game based E-Learning’; discovering and learning through 3DBear helps in deeper classroom engagement and interaction resulting in better understanding of abstract & difficult concepts. Object-modelling is another interesting way to bring concept alive in front of the students and it can easily work with the help of Android and iOS phones. She also explained how learning can be defined in many ways; Games can be played for fun; Game based learning can be introduced for specific learning objectives and Gamification – where game elements can be added to the non-game environment.

Educators and students enjoy and appreciate 3DBear because of the various possibilities that it offers. You can have voice-over with video recording, use over 500 curated 3D models from the collections, import own 3D models and also run challenges, lessons and manage classrooms.3DBear helps in enhancing creativity through open-ended design challenge, story-telling, critical thinking - forming a new perspective and fresh approach, visual communication that improves social emotional skills and collaboration for learning better team work.

Dr.TuijaArola, Director of Technology and Development, Global Education Services Taitaja, GEST, Finland, brought forward some very interesting thoughts like problem-based learning and preparing students to use VR/ARin working life.Connect the learning experiences with authentic working life situations, combine theory - practice in a motivating way and use multichannel elements.

Anupam Sharma, Education Influencer, Indirapuram, India through her videos shared how various serious topics can be made easy to explain through visual creativity of 3DBear application. Denise Wright, Education Influencer, STEAM educator, NASA JPL, USA shared how 3DBear can be very useful and fun in various project designing to encourage students. His ideas included virtual science project, Solar system walk through and NASA Mars landing challenge.

This virtual meet once again brought in front the benefits of 3DBear application that offers students the flexibility to access educational content seamlessly across devices.

Immersive learning: AR and VR have been extensively instrumental in ‘gamification’ of learning techniques, by helping create content that is fun, exciting and extremely easy to understand and thus grasp. From basics of language and pronunciations, numbers and general knowledge for pre-schoolers to simplification of complex biology, chemistry, and advanced mathematics, AR and VR have found successful applications across sectors.

Interactivespecialised learning: Powered by the need for virtual learning, AR & VR moved rapidly from specialised learning labs in schools to easy mobile apps.

Special learning for differently-abled: AR and VR have been instrumental in curating specialised learning modules for differently-abled children and have also been known to be effective for students with learning difficulties.

Enhanced teacher-student engagement: AR and VR tech innovations in education is also helping enhance the student-teacher engagement. With technology taking over the regular task of ‘sharing’ information, teachers and now free to engage in meaningful dialogue and conversations around the application, analysis and discussion on the knowledge imparted by the tech platform, thus enhancing their productivity and quality of engagement with students.

3DBear can open an opportunity for social collaboration and communication in a room-scale environment, where teachers can teach students remotely, and students can collaborate on various interactive and immersive experiences.

The first Academy will be free and will start from 19th November and will run for 5 weeks. Attendees who complete the Academy will be awarded a Certificate of Mastery in Virtual Learning and receive 3DBear classroom license (6 months). To register for the Academy and to learn more about future sessions, please register here: https://www.3dbear.io/academy-india-0 About 3DBear A Finnish EdTech growth company, 3DBear was founded in 2016 to provide tools for creative learning using virtual technologies. After being well-funded by Californian venture capital Brand Capital International and by Finnish Oppiva Invest, 3DBear has entered the Indian market to accelerate their growth plans. It is now looking to become the category leader in its field.

3DBear is a free app that can be downloaded from Google play or Apple store. It is a great educational, creative entertainment tool which utilizes augmented reality and 3D objects. It has tremendous potential to immerse children, teachers and parents in a meaningful learning adventure, giving them more control of how, when and where they learn.

Watch 3DBear AR VR Carnival with Times here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hr_KcVwQl8M Download 3DBear App PWR PWR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)