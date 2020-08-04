DM MCh Courses: Know All About DM, MCh Full Form, Course Duration & Full Course List

NEET SS stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality. The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS is conducted by the National Board of Examinations. The NEET Super Specialty exam or NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses.

No other entrance exam is valid for admissions in DM/MCh courses. DM course duration is for three years. MCh course duration is also for 3 years. DM full form refers to Doctorate of Medicine while MCh full form refers to Master of Chirurgiae as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016.

DM MCh courses full list

Here is a list of DM entrance courses that you might want to prep about for your NEET SS exam that is scheduled on September 15th. MCh course list is also mentioned here. There is a single entrance exam for both admissions into both the super speciality courses.

DM Entrance Course modules for NEET SS

Cardiology

Heart failure

Hypertension

IHD

Arrhythmias

Valvular & Congenital Heart Disease

Miscellaneous

Endocrinology

Hypothalamus & Pituitary

Adrenal Gland

Reproductive Endocrinology

Calcium Phosphate Metabolism, Parathyroid, Osteoporosis

Thyroid & Diabetes

Pulmonology

Applied Physiology and Diagnosis of Respiratory Disorders

Pulmonary Critical Care and Acid-Base Balance

Infections of Lung Including Tuberculosis and Bronchiectasis

Obstructive and Restrictive Diseases of Lung With Lung Cancer and Sleep Medicine

Neurology

Nerve, Muscle and Neuromuscular junction disorders

Cerebrovascular diseases

Delirium and dementia

Demyelinating diseases and other disorders of spinal cord

Seizures and Headache

Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders

Miscellaneous

Nephrology

Renal Physiology

Acute Kidney Injury

CKD

Glomerular Diseases

Renal Replacement Therapy

Miscellaneous

Gastroenterology (Apart from this course, the rest five other courses are common for T & D)

MCH Entrance course list

Urology

Neurosurgery

Oncosurgery

Surgical gastroenterology

NEET SS MD Pediatric

Neonatology

Pediatric cardiology

Growth/ development/ pubertal disorders/ immunization

Genetics/ storage disorders/ inborn errors of metabolism

Pediatric Nephrology/ Neurology/ Gastroenterology / endocrinology

Miscellaneous (pediatric surgery, child psychiatry and image-based questions)

NEET SS MD Medical oncology

Basics of chemotherapy

Basics of Radiation Oncology

Solid Tumours - Part 1

Solid Tumours - Part 2

Haematology and Lymphoma

Medicine and General Oncology

DM Entrance Course for NEET SS (Hematopathology)

Haematological techniques, staining methods, the morphology of peripheral smear and bone marrow, cytochemistry of blood cells

Flow cytometry, molecular and cytogenetic analysis, diagnostic radio-isotopes

Thalassemias, Hemoglobin variants, and other hemolytic anaemias

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms including AML and MDS

Lymphoid Neoplasms (HL, NHL, ALL)

MCH Entrance Course for NEET SS

Urology

General Urology Andrology, Kidney, Ureter

Prostate & Pediatric Urology

Lower Urinary Tract

GI Surgery

Upper GI

Lower GI

HPB and Transplant

Oncosurgery

GIT

Hepatobiliary

Oral Cavity

Breast

Urology

Miscellaneous

Neurosurgery

Spine

Vascular

Tumour

Trauma

Malformations

Gynecology Oncology

Ovary, Cervix, Endometrium

Vulva, Vagina, GTN

200 basic pattern MCQ discussion on Obstetrics and Gynaecology

General Surgery

National Board of Examinations utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses. This year, the National Board of Examinations will be conducting the NEET SS exam on September 15, 2020. The NEET exam date was announced by the board on the official website. The application window for NEET Super Specialty exam has started online today on August 3, 2020, from 3 PM. The application window of NEET Super Specialty exam will close on August 23, 2020.

