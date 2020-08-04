DM MCh Courses: Know All About DM, MCh Full Form, Course Duration & Full Course List

NEET SS stands for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality. The NEET Super Specialty or NEET SS is conducted by the National Board of Examinations. The NEET Super Specialty exam or NEET SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM (Doctorate of Medicine)/MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) courses.
No other entrance exam is valid for admissions in DM/MCh courses. DM course duration is for three years. MCh course duration is also for 3 years. DM full form refers to Doctorate of Medicine while MCh full form refers to Master of Chirurgiae as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016.
DM MCh courses full list
Here is a list of DM entrance courses that you might want to prep about for your NEET SS exam that is scheduled on September 15th. MCh course list is also mentioned here. There is a single entrance exam for both admissions into both the super speciality courses.
DM Entrance Course modules for NEET SS
Cardiology
- Heart failure
- Hypertension
- IHD
- Arrhythmias
- Valvular & Congenital Heart Disease
- Miscellaneous
Endocrinology
- Hypothalamus & Pituitary
- Adrenal Gland
- Reproductive Endocrinology
- Calcium Phosphate Metabolism, Parathyroid, Osteoporosis
- Thyroid & Diabetes
Pulmonology
- Applied Physiology and Diagnosis of Respiratory Disorders
- Pulmonary Critical Care and Acid-Base Balance
- Infections of Lung Including Tuberculosis and Bronchiectasis
- Obstructive and Restrictive Diseases of Lung With Lung Cancer and Sleep Medicine
Neurology
- Nerve, Muscle and Neuromuscular junction disorders
- Cerebrovascular diseases
- Delirium and dementia
- Demyelinating diseases and other disorders of spinal cord
- Seizures and Headache
- Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders
- Miscellaneous
Nephrology
- Renal Physiology
- Acute Kidney Injury
- CKD
- Glomerular Diseases
- Renal Replacement Therapy
- Miscellaneous
Gastroenterology (Apart from this course, the rest five other courses are common for T & D)
MCH Entrance course list
- Urology
- Neurosurgery
- Oncosurgery
- Surgical gastroenterology
NEET SS MD Pediatric
- Neonatology
- Pediatric cardiology
- Growth/ development/ pubertal disorders/ immunization
- Genetics/ storage disorders/ inborn errors of metabolism
- Pediatric Nephrology/ Neurology/ Gastroenterology / endocrinology
- Miscellaneous (pediatric surgery, child psychiatry and image-based questions)
NEET SS MD Medical oncology
- Basics of chemotherapy
- Basics of Radiation Oncology
- Solid Tumours - Part 1
- Solid Tumours - Part 2
- Haematology and Lymphoma
- Medicine and General Oncology
DM Entrance Course for NEET SS (Hematopathology)
- Haematological techniques, staining methods, the morphology of peripheral smear and bone marrow, cytochemistry of blood cells
- Flow cytometry, molecular and cytogenetic analysis, diagnostic radio-isotopes
- Thalassemias, Hemoglobin variants, and other hemolytic anaemias
- Myeloproliferative Neoplasms including AML and MDS
- Lymphoid Neoplasms (HL, NHL, ALL)
MCH Entrance Course for NEET SS
Urology
- General Urology Andrology, Kidney, Ureter
- Prostate & Pediatric Urology
- Lower Urinary Tract
GI Surgery
- Upper GI
- Lower GI
- HPB and Transplant
Oncosurgery
- GIT
- Hepatobiliary
- Oral Cavity
- Breast
- Urology
- Miscellaneous
Neurosurgery
- Spine
- Vascular
- Tumour
- Trauma
- Malformations
Gynecology Oncology
- Ovary, Cervix, Endometrium
- Vulva, Vagina, GTN
- 200 basic pattern MCQ discussion on Obstetrics and Gynaecology
General Surgery
National Board of Examinations utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses. This year, the National Board of Examinations will be conducting the NEET SS exam on September 15, 2020. The NEET exam date was announced by the board on the official website. The application window for NEET Super Specialty exam has started online today on August 3, 2020, from 3 PM. The application window of NEET Super Specialty exam will close on August 23, 2020.
