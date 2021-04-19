DME Punjab Recruitment 2021: Apply For 184 SR Posts Before May 7th & Other Details

The Department of Medical Education & Research (DME), Punjab has released a notification giving details about vacancies of Senior Resident. It has been notified by the DME that the post of Senior Resident in the Government Medical College, Patiala/ Amritsar is available. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode.

DME Punjab recruitment notification

The notification reads, "Applications are invited from eligible P.C.M.S doctors/ R M O / M O working under NRHM and fresh candidates for filling up the posts of Senior Residents in the GOVT. Medical College, Patiala/ Amritsar. Detailed information regarding vacancy eligibility conditions and application form can be had from the website". Check out the full notification here.

Important dates:

The last date for the submission of the application form is May 7th, 2021.

DME Punjab Recruitment 2021 DME Punjab vacancy details:

GMC Amritsar: 93

GMC Patiala: 91

Total Vacancies: 184

How to apply for DME Punjab Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may submit applications along with the documents.

The application forms are available at punjabmedicaleducation.org.

One can download and take a print out.

Candidates must fill in the correct information on the application form.

Since the mode of application to the posts is offline, candidates will have to submit the documents and application form at the Directorate of Research & Medical Education, Punjab, Medical Education, Bhawan, Sector 69, Mohali latest by 7 May 2021.

Eligibility criteria for DME Punjab recruitment

A candidate must have completed 2 years of regular service as per the guidelines of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Punjab.

According to the information given on the official website of Punjab Medical Education,

The Directorate of Research and Medical Education, Punjab was established in 1973. The main aim of this directorate is development of Medical Manpower, quality education in the field of medicine and preparation of specialist and super specialist doctors in the state to improve the health facilities and to give satisfactory facilities in the hospitals linked with the medical and dental colleges. To achieve this aim 3 Govt. Medical Colleges, 2 Govt. Dental Colleges, one Govt. Ayurvedic College, 2 Nursing Colleges and 6 hospitals Government Institutes are established in the State of Punjab.

