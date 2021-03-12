DMW Patiala Recruitment: DMW Invites Applicants For 182 Apprenticeship Posts

DMW Patiala Recruitment: Diesel Loco Modernization Works (DMW) has invited applications for the Apprentice (fitter, welder, electrician, mechanic, machinist) posts. The corporation has released a DMW Patiala notification 2021 about the vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can check out more details about this vacancy on dmw.indianrailways.gov.in.

DMW Recruitment 2021 details

Diesel Loco Modernization Works Patiala has announced in the DMW Patiala notification that there are 182 vacancies in this recruitment. All the applications are invited through online mode. The applications will be accepted between 09 March 2021 to 31 March 2021. The Recruitment Notification reveals all the details regarding the process of Exam, Educational qualification, Age limit, and Selection process.

DMW Patiala Vacancy details

Closing of Online Registration: 31 March 2021

Electrician: 70 Posts

Mechanic: 40 Posts

Machinist: 32 Posts

Fitter: 23 Posts

Welder: 17 Posts

Basic Eligibility for DMW Patiala recruitment

Candidate should be Class 10+2 passed with 50% marks for the post Electrician, Mechanic, Machinist, Fitter trade and Class 8th passes for Welder trade.

How to apply for DMW Recruitment 2021?

Visit https://dmw.indianrailways.gov.in/

On the website you will find an activated link for DMW recruitment 2021 on the right hand side.

The link will lead you to a page which contains official notification as well as the application form.

After carefully reading the notification and filling the form, attach the necessary documents.

Submit the form and wait for a response.

DMW Patiala Apprentice Salary

1st Year of Training: Rs. 7000 Per Month

2nd Year of Training: Rs. 7700 Per Month

3rd Year of Training: Rs. 8050 Per Month

Application Fees: At the time of applying, the candidate will have to pay a service fee of Rs. 100 as well as a processing fee which will not be refunded. SC/ST/Physically Handicapped/Women Persons are not required to pay any fee.

More about DMW

The Diesel-Loco Modernisation Works is located in Patiala, Punjab. According to its official website, the corporation was set up in 1981 to extend the service life of diesel Locomotives of the Indian Railways. It also aimed at raising the level of their availability. Gradually the firm also started to manufacture WAP 7 locomotives.

Here are some of its functions