DNB PDCET 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19, See Official Notice Here

DNB PDCET 2021: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has postponed the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021 in view of the recent COVID-19 lockdown, night curfew, and containment orders issued in different parts of the country. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 9. The new schedule will be announced later.

"Pursuant to the recent lockdown/ night curfew/ containment orders imposed in various parts of the country due to ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and in order to avoid any inconvenience to the candidates in attending the examination and to ensure their safety amidst such pandemic, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), in continuation of its notice dated 23.04.2021, has decided to defer the conduct of DNB-PDCET 2021 till further notice. Please refer to the NBE websites www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for the revised schedule of the DNB-PDCET 2021, as and when notified. For any query, please contact NBE at 022-61087595 or write to NBE at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in," the official notification reads.

Click here for NBE DNB PDCET 2021 postponement notice

Candidates are advised to visit the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in, regularly for updates. The revised schedule of the medical exam will be released later on these official websites.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has also changed the DNB PDCET 2021 exam pattern. The number of questions has been reduced. As per the official notification, there will be a total of 120 multiple choice questions in each paper, instead of 200. The duration of the exam has also been reduced from three to two hours.