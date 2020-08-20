TNEA 2020: DoTE To Release TNEA Random Number On August 21; Check Details

The Directorate of Technical Engineering (DoTE) will be releasing the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2020 random number on August 21. Candidates who applied can log in to the official website, i.e. tneaonline.org, using the registered email id and password and access the TNEA random number. The candidates will also be receiving the assigned random number through SMS on their registered mobile number.

The TNEA random number is a unique 10 digit number that is provided to every applicant appearing for TNEA 2020. The random numbers act as a tie-breaker in case students have scored the same marks. The higher value random number will be given preference as against a lower valued ones. The TNEA random number is generated on the basis of a unique number generating algorithm of the directorate.

How to check TNEA Random Number 2020

Visit the official website- www.tneaonline.org Login using the registered email id and password Access the TNEA random number on the next window Note the unique 10-digit number assigned

Once the TNEA Random Number 2020 is officially released, candidates can verify their certificates. The department will also be publishing the rank list. Counselling for special reservation, special category and General category will begin online after the Random Number is declared.

The Minister for Higher Education of Tamil Nadu KP Anbalagan has reportedly said that the government plans on completing the engineering admission by October 15, 2020. Further, the officials informed that August 20 is the last date for uploading certificates and documents.

Last year alone, over 61.2% seats or 83,396 students were admitted to TNEA out of the lakhs of students who applied through the online counselling method. The state engineering admission expects more turn out this year.

