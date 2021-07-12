Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 Through Direct Link Mentioned Here

Quick links:
Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021: MPPSC has released admit card for State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam on 12th July 2021. It has been updated on the website mppsc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for taking exam can download admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is the government agency responsible for conducting the State Services exam in Madhya Pradesh. State Services are competitive exams that give candidates the opportunity to work for the state government. The MPPSC decides all the eligibility criteria of the State Services exams such as the age limit, academic qualifications, and rules relate to domicile. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the MPPSC exams wish to know the MPPSC eligibility criteria. In this article, we will be looking at the MPPSC eligibility criteria 2021.
Candidates who appear for the MPPSC exam need to eligibility criteria of MPPSC as well as the MPPSC syllabus to increase their chances of getting through to the next round of the exams. There are a few eligibility requirements that candidates have to go through. For applying candidate must be a citizen of India. Male candidates with more than one wife are not eligible to apply. The minimum age limit for candidates is 21 years, whereas the maximum age limit to apply is 40 years. Only people between 21-40 years of age can apply, apart from a few exceptions.