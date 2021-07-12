Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021 Through Direct Link Mentioned Here

Download MPPSC Admit Card 2021: MPPSC has released admit card for State Service Exam and State Forest Service Exam on 12th July 2021. It has been updated on the website mppsc.nic.in. Candidates who have registered themselves for taking exam can download admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

MPPSC Prelims: Exam Date

State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims will be conducted on 25th July 2021

Exam will be conducted in two shifts, Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon

Paper-II to be conducted from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM on 25th July 2021

Admit card released on 12th July 2021

MPPSC SSE Admit Card 2021:How to download

Visit the official website of MPPSC that is https://mppsc.nic.in/

Click on 'Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination- 2020'

OR here is the direct link to open admit card portal

Enter your application number, date of birth, and Captcha code

Click on login button and admit card will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details and take a printout of the same

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card

About MPPSC

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is the government agency responsible for conducting the State Services exam in Madhya Pradesh. State Services are competitive exams that give candidates the opportunity to work for the state government. The MPPSC decides all the eligibility criteria of the State Services exams such as the age limit, academic qualifications, and rules relate to domicile. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the MPPSC exams wish to know the MPPSC eligibility criteria. In this article, we will be looking at the MPPSC eligibility criteria 2021.

MPPSC Eligibility Criteria 2021

Candidates who appear for the MPPSC exam need to eligibility criteria of MPPSC as well as the MPPSC syllabus to increase their chances of getting through to the next round of the exams. There are a few eligibility requirements that candidates have to go through. For applying candidate must be a citizen of India. Male candidates with more than one wife are not eligible to apply. The minimum age limit for candidates is 21 years, whereas the maximum age limit to apply is 40 years. Only people between 21-40 years of age can apply, apart from a few exceptions.