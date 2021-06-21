DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins, Full Details Here

The Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur, part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is accepting applications for one-year apprenticeships in 2021-22. The application form may be downloaded from the DRDO's official website, drdo.gov.in, by candidates who are interested in the job application and are willing to apply for it. This recruitment campaign is being held to fill the DRDO apprentice vacancy seven positions. Here are more details about DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021, read on to know.

Important details about DRDO apprentice recruitment

The application process starts June 19th, 2021

The application process ends July 4th, 2021

DRDO apprentice notification: Stipend per month

8000 for the Diploma-Electrical Engineer and Diploma-Mechanical Engineer and 9000 for B.Sc-Computer Science and B.Sc-PCM.

DRDO Recruitment: Process of Selection

Candidates will be chosen on the basis of their qualifications (percentage of marks of the qualifying examination). Candidates with the highest qualifications will receive an offer letter.

Only recent graduates are eligible to apply. Only those who have completed their respective course (2018, 2019, 2020) are eligible to apply. Candidates who completed their qualifying exams prior to the year 2018 are ineligible. Candidates with a master's degree are not eligible.

Candidates can visit https://www.drdo.gov.in for additional information, and they can email director@dl.drdo.in with any questions.

How to apply for DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021

Candidates must register their names at the official website or click here for the website.

Candidates can get a copy of the application form from the website's official notice. Candidates must download the official notification, fill in the required information, scan the completed form, and send it to the following address: director@dl.drdo.in.

The candidate must email scanned copies of the application form, as well as papers and certifications, in pdf format to director@dl.drdo.in.

Candidates must also provide all needed papers, such as academic certificates and other documentation. Candidates must complete the form and submit it to the address provided before the deadline. Candidates must also verify that they have registered on this link, as this is the candidate's direct login connection, without which their applications will not be accepted.

The deadline for submitting an application is 15 days after the date of publication in Employment News. On June 19, the advertising appeared in the job news.

Candidates should look for job postings in the newspaper.

