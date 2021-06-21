DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins, Full Details Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur, part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is accepting applications for one-year apprenticeships in 2021-22. The application form may be downloaded from the DRDO's official website, drdo.gov.in, by candidates who are interested in the job application and are willing to apply for it. This recruitment campaign is being held to fill the DRDO apprentice vacancy seven positions. Here are more details about DRDO apprentice recruitment 2021, read on to know.
Candidates can get a copy of the application form from the website's official notice. Candidates must download the official notification, fill in the required information, scan the completed form, and send it to the following address: director@dl.drdo.in.
The candidate must email scanned copies of the application form, as well as papers and certifications, in pdf format to director@dl.drdo.in.
Candidates must also provide all needed papers, such as academic certificates and other documentation. Candidates must complete the form and submit it to the address provided before the deadline. Candidates must also verify that they have registered on this link, as this is the candidate's direct login connection, without which their applications will not be accepted.