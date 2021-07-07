Last Updated:

DRDO Invites Applications For 57 Apprentice Positions, Last Date To Apply Is July 20

DRDO has invited applications for 57 Apprentice positions. Candidates can apply for the same at mhrdnats.gov.in. Last date to apply is July 20.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research & Development Organization has invited applications for Apprentice positions. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme that is mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply is 20th July 2021.

Eligibility

Candidates who did their graduation or diploma in Engineering from Tamil Nadu can apply for the vacancy. Candidates should have got their degrees between 2019 and 2021. Candidates from Tamil Nadu can also apply for one year of Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of scores achieved in the prescribed qualifications for each category. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on July 30 and the selected candidates will be informed through mail. However, the list will also be uploaded in public domain at boat-srp.com. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to be physically present in Chennai for certificate verification.

DRDO Apprentice: Vacancy Details

  • Total number of vacancies: 57 Posts
  • Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment: Important Dates

  • The opening date of application was 5th July 2021
  • The last date to apply for the same is 20th July 2021
  • Last date to apply for COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE), AVADI, CHENNAI July 28, 2021
  • Announcement of Shortlisted candidate is 30th July 2021
  • Shortlisted candidates will have to verify their certificates on 9th August, 2021

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

  • Visit mhrdnats.gov.in and click on ‘Enroll’
  • Fill all columns of the application form
  • Candidates will have to wait for a day for verification and approval
  • Post-approval go to mhrdnats.gov.in, login, and click on ‘Establishment Request Menu’
  • Click on the ‘Find Establishment’ option and upload your resume 
  • Type “Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE)” and click on the search button
  • At last click on ‘apply’ twice

