DRDO Invites Applications For 57 Apprentice Positions, Last Date To Apply Is July 20

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Defence Research & Development Organization has invited applications for Apprentice positions. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme that is mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply is 20th July 2021.

Eligibility

Candidates who did their graduation or diploma in Engineering from Tamil Nadu can apply for the vacancy. Candidates should have got their degrees between 2019 and 2021. Candidates from Tamil Nadu can also apply for one year of Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship Amendment Act 1973. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of scores achieved in the prescribed qualifications for each category. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on July 30 and the selected candidates will be informed through mail. However, the list will also be uploaded in public domain at boat-srp.com. Shortlisted candidates will be asked to be physically present in Chennai for certificate verification.

DRDO Apprentice: Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies: 57 Posts

Graduate Apprentices: 31 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 26 Posts

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment: Important Dates

The opening date of application was 5th July 2021

The last date to apply for the same is 20th July 2021

Last date to apply for COMBAT VEHICLES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ESTABLISHMENT (CVRDE), AVADI, CHENNAI July 28, 2021

Announcement of Shortlisted candidate is 30th July 2021

Shortlisted candidates will have to verify their certificates on 9th August, 2021

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply