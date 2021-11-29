DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Junior Research Felllowship

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Ministry, Govt of India is recruiting candidates for junior research fellowships (JRFs) at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the portal by visiting - admintbrl@tbrl.drobo.in before December 17, 2021. Through this recruitment process, the department will recruit a total of 3 JRF candidates, one each in computer science, electronics and communications, and mechanical disciplines.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview as per the schedule intimated via email and SMS. Candidates must note that if they are working in any government-affiliated sector or private sector, they must show their NOC at the time of the interview. However, the online interview will be provisional in nature and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. If candidates present irrelevant documents in detail regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks, or other information, then the candidature of that particular aspirant will be canceled.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Stipend: Rs 31,000 plus any HRA allowed by law.

Tenure: As per the official notice, the initial tenure is for a period of two years, which is extendable as per rules.

Candidates can check all the information related to recruitment by clicking on the direct link given here -

DRDO Vacancies Official Notice

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidate must have degrees in graduate and postgraduate levels, BE/BTech in Computer Science with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Computer Science with NET/GATE is mandatory.

Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communications, 1st division engineering with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Electronics and Communications.

Engineering in the first division, both graduate and postgraduate.

BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering 1st Division with NET/GATE or ME/MTech in Mechanical Engineering 1st Division at both the graduate and postgraduate levels.

Image: Unsplash