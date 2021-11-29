DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Junior Research Felllowship

Quick links:
DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Ministry, Govt of India is recruiting candidates for junior research fellowships (JRFs) at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the portal by visiting - admintbrl@tbrl.drobo.in before December 17, 2021. Through this recruitment process, the department will recruit a total of 3 JRF candidates, one each in computer science, electronics and communications, and mechanical disciplines.
Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an online interview as per the schedule intimated via email and SMS. Candidates must note that if they are working in any government-affiliated sector or private sector, they must show their NOC at the time of the interview. However, the online interview will be provisional in nature and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. If candidates present irrelevant documents in detail regarding qualification, discipline, percentage of marks, or other information, then the candidature of that particular aspirant will be canceled.