DRDO MTS 2020 Recruitment: Here's How, When And Where To Apply For The MTS Post

DRDO MTS recruitment process has started. DRDO, which stands for Defence Research and Development Organisation, is now accepting online applications from interested and eligible candidates for the position of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The DRDO syllabus is a crucial factor that one needs to go through before applying for the exam. Read on to know how, where and when to apply for DRDO MTS post.

READ | Kota Administration To Organise Youth Fest To Bust Exam Stress

Here's how to apply online for DRDO MTS exam

READ | TNPSC Group 1 Notification: Exam Date And Other Details Given Out So Far

The online window for the DRDO MTS exam applications opened back in December 2019, and the last date to submit the applications is January 23, 2020, that is today. The aspiring candidates, who are eager to join the Defence forces, and wish to apply for DRDO MTS exam 2020, are advised to visit the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation. Candidates can submit their applications for the post of MTS, and make the online fees payment before 5.00 pm by today itself.

DRDO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up about 1817 vacant posts of Multi-tasking staff. Click here to go to the DRDO MTS exam application page.

The DRDO MTS 2020 Tier-I (CBT) Examination date will be announced soon on the official website of DRDO soon. The selection process will consist of Tier 1, this will be Screening, and Tier 2, which will be the final selection round. Both the tiers will be conducted on computers, as both the tests will be Computer-based tests.

The Tier-I and Tier-II will consist of objective type multiple choice questions, and the good news is that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. The DRDO MTS syllabus will be commensurate to the essential qualification required for the post.

READ | TET 2020: TRB Releases Exam Date, Application Fee, And Other Details



How to apply for DRDO MTS 2020 examination online?

Go to the official website of DRDO, or click on the MTS 2020 recruitment link mentioned here. Click on New Registrations. Enter the required details and upload the needed documents. Check your application form for errors. Make online fee payment for DRDO MTS exam.

READ | Bihar Police Exam Date Postponed; New Dates Will Be Out Soon