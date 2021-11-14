DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021 Expected To Be Released Soon; Check Latest Updates

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Multi Tasking Staff, or DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021 is likely to be declared soon. As per the speculations based on the previous year, the examination is likely to be conducted in November 2021. However, there is no confirmation regarding the final date. Once the schedule is released candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the official website – drdo.gov.in.
The exam date is expected to be announced a minimum of 20 days prior to the exam date. Earlier, the exam conducting body announced that the examination had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.