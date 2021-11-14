DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021 Expected To Be Released Soon; Check Latest Updates

DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Multi Tasking Staff, or DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021 is likely to be declared soon. As per the speculations based on the previous year, the examination is likely to be conducted in November 2021. However, there is no confirmation regarding the final date. Once the schedule is released candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the official website – drdo.gov.in.

The exam date is expected to be announced a minimum of 20 days prior to the exam date. Earlier, the exam conducting body announced that the examination had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

DRDO MTS Exam Date 2021: Latest updates

The exam date for the Tier 1 paper is likely to be announced in November, at least 20 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

After qualifying in the Tier 1 exam candidates would be eligible to face Tier 2 paper.

Once the exam dates are announced, the DRDO MTS Admit card will also be released.

As per the official notice, the candidates need to carry it to the exam hall in order to be able to write the exam.

About DRDO MTS Exam 2021

DRDO MTS Exam 2021 will be conducted for the recruitment of 1817 vacancies.

The duration of the examination would be 90 minutes.

The CBT for screening will have these sections - General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude & Numerical Ability.

Image: Unsplash