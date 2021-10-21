DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply For 116 Apprentice Posts, Check How To Apply & More

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is inviting applications from candidates for the Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - drdo.gov.in. The registration procedure will start on November 1 and will end on November 15, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 106 seats. Aspirants having a professional degree in B.E/Tech/Diploma/IIT or equivalent degree in a relevant field can apply for DRDO apprenticeship recruitment. To apply, candidates can follow the below-given instructions and use the direct link given here-DRDO apprenticeship recruitment (CLICK HERE).

DRDO Recruitment: Selection procedure | Other details

According to the official notice, candidates will be selected based on their performance in their academics. For instance, the percentage of marks scored at graduation level and marks scored in the personal interview round through video will be considered for selection.

According to the DRDO official notice, the training period will be 12 months from the date of joining. Selected candidates need to submit a "Medical Fitness Certificate" at the time of joining. It is strongly recommended to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

DRDO apprenticeship recruitment: Here's how to apply