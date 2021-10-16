Last Updated:

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Check How To Apply For Research Associate And JRF Posts

Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hyderabad is inviting applications for RA and JRF posts. Check details here.

DRDO

Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO Hyderabad has invited applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals who desire to pursue defence-related research as Research Associate and Junior Research Fellows. The recruitment details about DRDO posts can be checked here. All the details like eligibility, stipend, and steps to apply have been mentioned here. Candidates should make sure to apply by October 28, 2021.

DRDO Research Associate (RA): Eligibility

For Physics/ Applied Physics/ Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Adaptive Optics, OptoElectronics /Photonic

  • PhD or equivalent degree (in Engineering or Science) in the area of Customized Optical System Design/ Atmospheric turbulence correction/ adaptive optics. OR Having 3 years of research, teaching or design and development experience after ME / M.Tech (ECE/EEE/Applied Physics/ Control system) with at least one publication.

Physics /Applied Physics/ Applied optics/ Laser technology/Laser / Optoelectronics

  • Ph.D or equivalent degree (in Engineering or Science) in areas related to Opto-electronics / Photonics / Optical Design / Optical Instrumentation / Adaptive Optics / Laser / Ultrashort Laser Beam Propagation
  • OR Having 3 years of research, teaching or design and development experience in areas related to Opto-electronics / Photonics / Optical Design / Optical Instrumentation / Adaptive Optics/ Laser / Ultrashort Laser Beam Propagation after ME / M.Tech (ECE/EEE/Laser Technology /Applied Physics/ Applied Optics) with at least one publication in Science Citation Index (SCI) Journal.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in CHEES, Hyderabad: Eligibility

Physics/Applied Physics/ Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Adaptive Optics, OptoElectronics /Photonics

  • Post Graduate Degree (in Science) in the relevant subject in first division with NET
  • OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/ M. Tech in relevant subject with first division at both Graduate and Post Graduate Level)

Mechanical Engineering

  • Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech in first division with NET/ GATE
  • OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M.Tech in first division at both Graduate and Post Graduate Level

Stipend details

  • Stipend for RA is Rs. 54,000/- per month
  • Stipend for JRF Rs. 31,000/- per month

