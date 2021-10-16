DRDO Recruitment 2021: Check How To Apply For Research Associate And JRF Posts

Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), DRDO Hyderabad has invited applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals who desire to pursue defence-related research as Research Associate and Junior Research Fellows. The recruitment details about DRDO posts can be checked here. All the details like eligibility, stipend, and steps to apply have been mentioned here. Candidates should make sure to apply by October 28, 2021.

DRDO Research Associate (RA): Eligibility

For Physics/ Applied Physics/ Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Adaptive Optics, OptoElectronics /Photonic

PhD or equivalent degree (in Engineering or Science) in the area of Customized Optical System Design/ Atmospheric turbulence correction/ adaptive optics. OR Having 3 years of research, teaching or design and development experience after ME / M.Tech (ECE/EEE/Applied Physics/ Control system) with at least one publication.

Physics /Applied Physics/ Applied optics/ Laser technology/Laser / Optoelectronics

Ph.D or equivalent degree (in Engineering or Science) in areas related to Opto-electronics / Photonics / Optical Design / Optical Instrumentation / Adaptive Optics / Laser / Ultrashort Laser Beam Propagation

OR Having 3 years of research, teaching or design and development experience in areas related to Opto-electronics / Photonics / Optical Design / Optical Instrumentation / Adaptive Optics/ Laser / Ultrashort Laser Beam Propagation after ME / M.Tech (ECE/EEE/Laser Technology /Applied Physics/ Applied Optics) with at least one publication in Science Citation Index (SCI) Journal.

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in CHEES, Hyderabad: Eligibility

Physics/Applied Physics/ Applied Optics/Laser Technology, Laser, Adaptive Optics, OptoElectronics /Photonics

Post Graduate Degree (in Science) in the relevant subject in first division with NET

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/ M. Tech in relevant subject with first division at both Graduate and Post Graduate Level)

Mechanical Engineering

Graduate Degree in Professional Course (B.E / B.Tech in first division with NET/ GATE

OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course (M.E/M.Tech in first division at both Graduate and Post Graduate Level

Direct links

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

Click here to directly download the application form

Stipend details

Stipend for RA is Rs. 54,000/- per month

Stipend for JRF Rs. 31,000/- per month

Image: Pexels