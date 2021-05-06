DSSSB 2021 Exam Postponed For Various Posts Due In May: Check The Full Notice Here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the postponement of the DSSSB 2021 exam that was earlier scheduled for May. The official notice elaborated on why this initiative was taken and what all posts have been affected by it. Reportedly, every examination that was going to take place between May 12 to May 27 has been deferred. Candidates who have applied for the DSSSB 2021 examination are requested to visit the official website of DSSSB, of which a direct link is provided below, to check the official DSSSB notification for themselves.

DSSSB exam postponed for May 2021

As per the official DSSSB notification, the examination of postcodes 37/20, 6/20, 3/20, 7/20, and 40/20 have been postponed till further notice, citing the reason as “administrative exigencies.” Earlier, the Tier I examination was scheduled for Assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation from May 12 to May 27, 2021.

Along with this, the Board also released the exam dates for advertisement number 2/20 and 4/20. Reportedly, the computer-based test for those posts will be conducted on June 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2021. Candidates will be informed about their examination centre and the date and timing of their examination through the e-admit card that will be provided to them in due course. Due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across India, many important examinations have been cancelled or put on hold.

A first, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is among many institutions to have postponed the interview of the civil services exam. The Commission also recently announced the postponement of the registration process of the Combined Medical Services exam that was originally supposed to begin today. Exam dates for many already-postponed exams are yet to be announced as the lockdown situation in India is still dynamic in nature. Likewise, the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is likely to withhold information regarding the revised DSSSB exam date until the course is clear. Therefore, candidates are advised to regularly keep a tab on the official website of DSSSB.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK