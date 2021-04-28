DSSSB Answer Key 2021 For Fire Operator & Other Posts Available For Download From April 29

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is set to release the DSSSB answer key 2021 for the various examinations conducted between April 19-23 tomorrow, April 29. Those who had appeared for the examinations for the posts of Junior Stenographer (English), Fire Operator, Food Safety Officer, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Junior Telephone Operator and Veterinary Livestock Inspector are advised to regularly keep checking the official DSSSB website to get access to the DSSSB Answer Key 2021. Among the above-mentioned posts, the answer key for the examination for fire operator is the first to go live on the website today, of which a direct link is provided below. Refer to this article for a tutorial on DSSSB Answer Key download.

DSSB Answer Key 2021

Important Dates

DSSSB Answer Key 2021 available for download - April 29, 2021

DSSSB Answer Key 2021 link expires - May 03, 2021

Last date for DSSSB Answer Key 2021 objection submission - May 05, 2021

Step-by-step Tutorial on DSSB Answer Key Download

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, the DSSSB Fire Operator Answer Key 2021 link will be flashing. Click to proceed.

Upon clicking, the user will be redirected to the login page.

Enter application number, date of birth and other details that were mentioned during the application process to proceed.

Once the login formalities are completed, the answer key will be available in a PDF format on the page.

Please note that the candidate must download and save DSSSB Answer Key 2021 as the link will expire on May 3.

Furthermore, candidates who have any objections or queries regarding the DSSSB Answer Key 2021 have until May 05 to submit them on the website. A separate link will go live for the same and will expire after 5 days. Please note that the objection submission process will only be accepted through online mode on the website and not through email or offline mode. For more details regarding DSSSB 2021, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification, of which a direct link is provided below.

Direct link to DSSSB Answer Key download (will be live on April 29)

Image Source: Shutterstock