DSSSB Answer Key 2021 for fire operator & other posts available for download from April 29 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is set to release the DSSSB answer key 2021 for the various examinations conducted between April 19-23 tomorrow, April 29. Those who had appeared for the examinations for the posts of Junior Stenographer (English), Fire Operator, Food Safety Officer, Junior Stenographer, Store Keeper, Junior Telephone Operator and Veterinary Livestock Inspector are advised to regularly keep checking the official DSSSB website to get access to the DSSSB Answer Key 2021. Among the above-mentioned posts, the answer key for the examination for fire operator is the first to go live on the website today, of which a direct link is provided below. Refer to this article for a tutorial on DSSSB Answer Key download.
Furthermore, candidates who have any objections or queries regarding the DSSSB Answer Key 2021 have until May 05 to submit them on the website. A separate link will go live for the same and will expire after 5 days. Please note that the objection submission process will only be accepted through online mode on the website and not through email or offline mode. For more details regarding DSSSB 2021, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification, of which a direct link is provided below.